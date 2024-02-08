Bug Fixes in this Version
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3686321
|
Description: When upgrading UFM from previous versions to UFM 6.15.x, sharp_am persistent directory as mentioned in the configuration file directs to a path that does not exist.
This leads to failure in saving reservation and job information, so in case of a restart of sharp_am, it won’t be able to retrieve required information and return to its previous state.
|
Keywords: sharp_am, UFM, upgrade
|
Discovered in Version: 3.5.0
|
Fixed in Release: 3.6.0
|
3724093
|
Description: Fixed the issue where libsharp, when communicating with sharp_am via UCX, automatically selects the first available IB adapter instead of the instructed adapter for the data path.
|
Keywords: libsharp, UCX
|
Discovered in Version: 3.5.1
|
Fixed in Release: 3.6.0
|
3665349
|
Description: Fixed an issue where sharp_am failed to detect an abnormal termination of an application executing a SHARP job, which resulted in the failure to properly clean up its resources.
|
Keywords: sharp_am, libsharp
|
Discovered in Version: 3.6.0
|
Fixed in Release: 3.6.0
|
3646010
|
Description: Fixed an issue in sharp_am where it failed to support virtual ports when OpenSM topology policies were employed, and sharp_am was configured to utilize only one of the sub-topologies.
|
Keywords: sharp_am, Virtual Ports, OpenSM, Topology Policy
|
Discovered in Version: 3.6.0
|
Fixed in Release: 3.6.0