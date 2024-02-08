NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.6.0
Changes and New Features

Feature/Change

Description

Bug Fixes

Parameter Changes

Parameter

Component

Description

smx_keepalive_refresh_interval

sharp_am

New parameter: A decimal parameter. Tells the interval in seconds between each refresh iteration.

A value of 0 means no periodic refresh.

Default: 30 seconds.

smx_keepalive_min_time_before_connection_refresh

sharp_am

New parameter: A decimal parameter. Tells the amount of time in seconds, in which a keepalive connection should be kept before trying to refresh it.

The valid values are 60 seconds and above.

Default: 600 seconds.

smx_keepalive_min_percentage_of_connections_to_refresh_at_iteration

sharp_am

New parameter: A decimal parameter. Tells the percentage of connections that can be refreshed at each iteration.

The valid range is 1-100.

Default: 10 percent.

