On This Page
Changes and New Features
|
Parameter
|
Component
|
Description
|
smx_keepalive_refresh_interval
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: A decimal parameter. Tells the interval in seconds between each refresh iteration.
A value of 0 means no periodic refresh.
Default: 30 seconds.
|
smx_keepalive_min_time_before_connection_refresh
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: A decimal parameter. Tells the amount of time in seconds, in which a keepalive connection should be kept before trying to refresh it.
The valid values are 60 seconds and above.
Default: 600 seconds.
|
smx_keepalive_min_percentage_of_connections_to_refresh_at_iteration
|
sharp_am
|
New parameter: A decimal parameter. Tells the percentage of connections that can be refreshed at each iteration.
The valid range is 1-100.
Default: 10 percent.