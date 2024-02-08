Running NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager (AM) Daemons

Warning As of NVIDIA SHARP version 2.7.0, sharpd daemon no longer exists. sharpd-related activity is now performed from the user-application process instead.

This section describes how to install Aggregation Manager in the fabric using NVIDIA SHARP AM daemon script.

NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager daemon ( sharp_am ) is executed on a dedicated server along with the Subnet Manager.

Installing Aggregation Manager as a service is required when used from the HPC-X or from MLNX_OFED packages.