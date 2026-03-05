According to the WEEE Directive 2002/96/EC, all waste electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) should be collected separately and not disposed of with regular household waste. Dispose of this product and all of its parts in a responsible and environmentally friendly way.

Follow the instructions found here for proper disassembly and disposal of the switch, according to the WEEE directive.

The SN2201 system's Real-time Clock includes a Lithium coin battery (CR2032) that contains perchlorate. When replacing the battery, use only a replacement battery that is recommended by the equipment manufacturer.