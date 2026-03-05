Document Revision History
Date
Revision
Description
March 2026
4.2
Updated Safety Warnings
October 2025
4.1
Removed the SN2201 systems from the document. These systems are now part of the SN2201 and SN2201_M 1G Management Switch Systems User Manual. See Ethernet Switches Documentation.
4.0
Updated SN2740 systems product lifecycle - End of Support.
December 2024
3.9
Updated obsolete cross-references
September 2024
3.8
Updated Ordering Information section with status of part numbers.
July 2022
3.7
Updated OPNs in:
Updated Interface Specifications
June 2022
3.6
Updated:
January 2022
3.5
Added the SNN2201 system.
Updated:
November 2021
3.4
Updated Global Power Consumption in Specifications.
June 2021
3.3
Updated Ordering Information.
November 2020
3.2
Updated Accessory and Replacement Parts.
May 2020
3.1
Added MSN2010-CB2F3C to the SN2100 Ordering Part Numbers (OPNs) table under Ordering Information.
May 2020
3.0
Updated:
March 2020
2.9
Updated Thermal Threshold Definitions.
December 2019
2.8
Updated:
August 2019
2.7
Updated:
March 2019
2.6
Updated:
December 2018
2.5
Migrated to online format; minor reorganization
October 2018
2.4
Updated High Power/LR4 Transceivers Support in the Interfaces chapter.
August 2018
2.3
Added Static Single Switch Rail Kit for SN2100/SN2010
July 2018
2.2
Updated “Data Interfaces” and its sub-sections.
March 2018
2.1
Added SN2010
Updated “MLNX-OS” to “Onyx (MLNX-OS)” throughout the document
December 2017
2.0
Minor format updates
Updated "High Power/LR4 Transceivers Support”
October 2017
1.9
Added SN2740
Updated:
February 2017
1.8
Updated "Unit Identification LED”
1.7
Updated:
November 2016
1.6
Updated “Specifications”
September 2016
1.5
Added “Noise Level” to “Specifications”
Updated:
June 2016
1.4
Updated:
May 2016
1.3
Added SX1012 to the following sections:
March 2016
1.2
Added "Taiwan BSMI Class A Statement in Safety Warnings"
Updated:
December 2015
1.1
Added SN2410
August 2015
1.0
First revision