LED Notifications
The system’s LEDs are an important tool for hardware event notification and troubleshooting.
LEDs Symbols
Symbol
Name
Description
Normal Conditions
Shows the health of the system.
Green/Flashing green when booting
Shows the health of the fans.
Green
a
Shows the health of the power supply units.
Green
b
Lights up when a symbol error is detected on one of the ports.
Off
Lights up on command through the CLI.
Off or blue when identifying a port
a. There are two PSU LEDs in SN2100/SN2010.
b. This LED exists in SN2700 and SN2410 only.
Both of the System Status LEDs (front and back, if exist) supply identical information.
System Status LEDs - Front and Rear Sides
LED Type
System
Front
Rear
System Status LEDs
SN2700
Yes
Yes
SN2410
Yes
Yes
SN2100
Yes
No
SN2010
Yes
No
It may take up to five minutes to turn on the system. If the System Status LED shows red after five minutes, unplug the system and call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
System Status LED Assignments
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
The system is up and running normally.
N/A
Flashing Green
The system is booting up.
Wait up to five minutes for the end of the booting process.
Solid Red
Major error has occurred. For example, corrupted firmware, system is overheated etc.
If the System Status LED shows red five minutes after starting the system, unplug the system and call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
LED Type
System
Front
Rear
Fan Status LEDs
SN2700
Yes
Yes, 4
SN2410
Yes
Yes, 4
SN2100
Yes
No
SN2010
Yes
No
*The fans status is reflected by the LEDs only once the Network Operating System boot is complete.
Fan Status Front LED Assignments
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
All fans are up and running.
N/A
Solid Red
Error, one or more fans are not operating properly.
The faulty FRUs should be replaced.
Off
System boot
N/A
Fan Status Rear LED Assignments (One LED per Fan)
The following table does not apply to the SN2100/SN2010 systems.
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
A specific fan unit is operating.
N/A
Solid Red
A specific fan unit is missing or not operating properly.
The fan unit should be replaced.
Off
System boot
N/A
Risk of Electric Shock! With the fan module removed, power pins are accessible within the module cavity. Do not insert tools or body parts into the fan module cavity.
Power Supply Status LEDs
LED Type
System
Front
Rear
Power Supply Unit Status LED
SN2700
Yes
Yes
SN2410
Yes
Yes
SN2100
Yes, 2
No
SN2010
Yes, 2
No
The following information does not apply to the SN2100/SN2010 systems. In these systems, the power supply units are non-replaceable, and there is a designated LED for each unit in the system’s front panel.
There are two power supply inlets in the system (for redundancy). The system can operate with only one power supply connected. In case the power supply is an FRU, a second power supply unit can be added to support hot-swap ability. Each power supply unit has a single 2 color LED on the right side of the unit, that indicates the status of the unit.
SN2700 and SN2410 Rear Side Panel
The primary power supply (PS) unit is located on the left side, and the secondary unit is located on the right side.
Power Supply Unit Status Front LED Assignments for SN2700 and SN2410
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
All plugged (one or two) power supplies are running normally.
N/A
Solid Red
PSU is faulty or disconnected.
Make sure the AC cable is plugged in and active. If the problem resumes, the FRUs might be faulty, and should then be replaced.
Off
N/A
N/A
Power Supply Unit Status Front LED Assignments for SN2100/SN2010
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
Power supply is running normally.
N/A
Solid Red
PSU is faulty or disconnected.
Make sure the AC cable is plugged in and active. If the problem resumes, the PSU might be faulty.
Off
PSU not present
N/A
The power supply status LEDs on the rear side of the system (in SN2700 and SN2410 only) are located on the PSUs themselves. Each PSU has one LED of its own.
Power Supply Unit Status Rear LED Assignments
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
The PSU is running normally.
N/A
Flashing Green 1Hz
AC present / Only 12VSB on (PSU off) or PSU in Smart-on state.
Call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
Amber
AC cord unplugged or AC power lost while the second power supply still has AC input power.
Plug in the AC cord of the faulty PSU.
PS failure (including voltage out of range and power cord disconnected).
Check voltage. If OK, call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
Flashing Amber
Power supply warning events where the power supply continues to operate; high temp, high power, high current, slow fan.
Call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
Off
No AC power to all power supplies.
Call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
The table above (Power Supply Unit Status Rear LED Assignments) does not apply to the SN2100/SN2010 systems.
The UID LED is a debug feature, that the user can use to find a particular system within a cluster by turning on the UID blue LED.
To activate the UID LED on a switch system, run:
switch (config) # led MGMT uid on
To verify the LED status, run:
switch (config) # show leds
Module LED Status
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
MGMT UID Blues
To deactivate the UID LED on a switch system, run:
switch (config) # led MGMT uid off
The Bad Port LED indicator is used to indicate symbol errors in one or more system ports.
Bad Port LED Assignments
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Off
No symbol errors have been received in last few seconds (normal condition).
N/A
Flashing Amber
Error, one or more ports have received symbol errors.
Possible causes are:
• Bad cable
• Bad connection
• Bad connector
Check symbol error counters on the system UI to identify the ports.
Replace the cable on these ports.
System
Port LEDs
SN2700
SN2410
QSFP28:
SFP28:
SN2010
QSFP:
SFP:
SN2100
In the SN2410 systems, the status of each pair of adjacent QSFP28 ports is indicated by four LEDs, as shown in the picture above:
While the bottom LEDs signify the port status in regular condition, the upper LEDs operate only when the port is split.
When one port is split to two, a connection of 100GbE can be utilized in its adjacent port.
When one port is split to four, it adjacent port is canceled.
If the ports run at a 100GbE/40GbE speed each, the two lower LEDs (2 and 4) will light green.
If the ports run at a 50GbE speed each, the left LEDs (1 and 2) will light green for the upper port, and the right LEDs (3 and 4) will light green for the lower port.
If the ports run at a 25GbE/10GbE speed each, all LEDs may light green, according to the selected lane.
SFP and QSFP Port LEDs in Ethernet System Mode
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Off
Link is down
Check the cable.
Solid Green
Link is up with no traffic
N/A
Flashing Green
Link is up with traffic
N/A
Flashing Amber
A problem with the link
Check the cable, and replace it if needed.
1GBase-T LEDs in Ethernet System Mode
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Off
Link is down
Check that the near-end and far-end connectors are properly plugged, check cable integrity.
Solid Yellow
Link is up
N/A
Solid Green
Link is up with no traffic
N/A
Flashing Green
Link is up with traffic
N/A