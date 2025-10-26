NVIDIA Spectrum SN2000 1U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Switches  NVIDIA Spectrum SN2000 1U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual  LED Notifications

On This Page

LED Notifications

The system’s LEDs are an important tool for hardware event notification and troubleshooting.

LEDs Symbols

Symbol

Name

Description

Normal Conditions

image2018-11-14_10-38-39-version-1-modificationdate-1761494907803-api-v2.png

System Status LED

Shows the health of the system.

Green/Flashing green when booting

image2018-11-14_10-38-44-version-1-modificationdate-1761494908150-api-v2.png

Fan Status LED

Shows the health of the fans.

Green

a image2018-11-14_10-38-49-version-1-modificationdate-1761494908433-api-v2.png

Power Supply Units LEDs

Shows the health of the power supply units.

Green

b image2018-11-14_10-38-55-version-1-modificationdate-1761494908697-api-v2.png

Bad Port LED

Lights up when a symbol error is detected on one of the ports.

Off

image2018-11-14_10-38-59-version-1-modificationdate-1761494908983-api-v2.png

Unit Identifier LED

Lights up on command through the CLI.

Off or blue when identifying a port

a. There are two PSU LEDs in SN2100/SN2010.

b. This LED exists in SN2700 and SN2410 only.

System Status LEDs

Both of the System Status LEDs (front and back, if exist) supply identical information.

System Status LEDs - Front and Rear Sides

LED Type

System

Front

Rear

System Status LEDs image2018-11-14_10-38-39-version-1-modificationdate-1761494907803-api-v22.png

SN2700

Yes

Yes

SN2410

Yes

Yes

SN2100

Yes

No

SN2010

Yes

No

Warning

It may take up to five minutes to turn on the system. If the System Status LED shows red after five minutes, unplug the system and call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.

System Status LED Assignments

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid Green

The system is up and running normally.

N/A

Flashing Green

The system is booting up.

Wait up to five minutes for the end of the booting process.

Solid Red

Major error has occurred. For example, corrupted firmware, system is overheated etc.

If the System Status LED shows red five minutes after starting the system, unplug the system and call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.

Fan Status LEDs

LED Type

System

Front

Rear

Fan Status LEDs image2018-11-14_10-38-44-version-1-modificationdate-1761494908150-api-v22.png

SN2700

Yes

Yes, 4

SN2410

Yes

Yes, 4

SN2100

Yes

No

SN2010

Yes

No

*The fans status is reflected by the LEDs only once the Network Operating System boot is complete.

Fan Status Front LED Assignments

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid Green

All fans are up and running.

N/A

Solid Red

Error, one or more fans are not operating properly.

The faulty FRUs should be replaced.

Off

System boot

N/A

Fan Status Rear LED Assignments (One LED per Fan)

Note

The following table does not apply to the SN2100/SN2010 systems.

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid Green

A specific fan unit is operating.

N/A

Solid Red

A specific fan unit is missing or not operating properly.

The fan unit should be replaced.

Off

System boot

N/A

Warning

Risk of Electric Shock! With the fan module removed, power pins are accessible within the module cavity. Do not insert tools or body parts into the fan module cavity.

Power Supply Status LEDs

Power Supply Status LEDs

LED Type

System

Front

Rear

Power Supply Unit Status LED image2018-11-14_10-38-49-version-1-modificationdate-1741166160953-api-v2.png

SN2700

Yes

Yes

SN2410

Yes

Yes

SN2100

Yes, 2

No

SN2010

Yes, 2

No

Note

The following information does not apply to the SN2100/SN2010 systems. In these systems, the power supply units are non-replaceable, and there is a designated LED for each unit in the system’s front panel.

There are two power supply inlets in the system (for redundancy). The system can operate with only one power supply connected. In case the power supply is an FRU, a second power supply unit can be added to support hot-swap ability. Each power supply unit has a single 2 color LED on the right side of the unit, that indicates the status of the unit.

SN2700 and SN2410 Rear Side Panel

image2018-11-14_12-21-35-version-1-modificationdate-1761494913723-api-v2.png

The primary power supply (PS) unit is located on the left side, and the secondary unit is located on the right side.

Power Supply Unit Status Front LED Assignments for SN2700 and SN2410

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid Green

All plugged (one or two) power supplies are running normally.

N/A

Solid Red

PSU is faulty or disconnected.

Make sure the AC cable is plugged in and active. If the problem resumes, the FRUs might be faulty, and should then be replaced.

Off

N/A

N/A

Power Supply Unit Status Front LED Assignments for SN2100/SN2010

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid Green

Power supply is running normally.

N/A

Solid Red

PSU is faulty or disconnected.

Make sure the AC cable is plugged in and active. If the problem resumes, the PSU might be faulty.

Off

PSU not present

N/A

The power supply status LEDs on the rear side of the system (in SN2700 and SN2410 only) are located on the PSUs themselves. Each PSU has one LED of its own.

Power Supply Unit Status Rear LED Assignments

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid Green

The PSU is running normally.

N/A

Flashing Green 1Hz

AC present / Only 12VSB on (PSU off) or PSU in Smart-on state.

Call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.

Amber

AC cord unplugged or AC power lost while the second power supply still has AC input power.

Plug in the AC cord of the faulty PSU.

PS failure (including voltage out of range and power cord disconnected).

Check voltage. If OK, call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.

Flashing Amber

Power supply warning events where the power supply continues to operate; high temp, high power, high current, slow fan.

Call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.

Off

No AC power to all power supplies.

Call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.

Note

The table above (Power Supply Unit Status Rear LED Assignments) does not apply to the SN2100/SN2010 systems.

Unit Identification LED

The UID LED is a debug feature, that the user can use to find a particular system within a cluster by turning on the UID blue LED.

To activate the UID LED on a switch system, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
switch (config) # led MGMT uid on

To verify the LED status, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
switch (config) # show leds
Module LED Status
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
MGMT UID Blues

To deactivate the UID LED on a switch system, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
switch (config) # led MGMT uid off

Bad Port LED

The Bad Port LED indicator is used to indicate symbol errors in one or more system ports.

Bad Port LED Assignments

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Off

No symbol errors have been received in last few seconds (normal condition).

N/A

Flashing Amber

Error, one or more ports have received symbol errors.

Possible causes are:

• Bad cable

• Bad connection

• Bad connector

Check symbol error counters on the system UI to identify the ports.

Replace the cable on these ports.

Port LEDs

System

Port LEDs

SN2700

image2021-12-19_18-57-19-version-1-modificationdate-1761494920263-api-v2.png

SN2410

QSFP28:

image2018-11-14_13-28-54-version-1-modificationdate-1761494914797-api-v2.png

SFP28:

image2018-11-14_13-28-41-version-1-modificationdate-1761494914547-api-v2.png

SN2010

QSFP:

image2018-11-14_13-29-4-version-1-modificationdate-1761494915057-api-v2.png

SFP:

image2018-11-14_13-29-54-version-1-modificationdate-1761494915330-api-v2.png

SN2100

image2018-11-14_13-30-16-version-1-modificationdate-1761494915617-api-v2.png

In the SN2410 systems, the status of each pair of adjacent QSFP28 ports is indicated by four LEDs, as shown in the picture above:

  • While the bottom LEDs signify the port status in regular condition, the upper LEDs operate only when the port is split.

  • When one port is split to two, a connection of 100GbE can be utilized in its adjacent port.

  • When one port is split to four, it adjacent port is canceled.

  • If the ports run at a 100GbE/40GbE speed each, the two lower LEDs (2 and 4) will light green.

  • If the ports run at a 50GbE speed each, the left LEDs (1 and 2) will light green for the upper port, and the right LEDs (3 and 4) will light green for the lower port.

  • If the ports run at a 25GbE/10GbE speed each, all LEDs may light green, according to the selected lane.

SFP and QSFP Port LEDs in Ethernet System Mode

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Off

Link is down

Check the cable.

Solid Green

Link is up with no traffic

N/A

Flashing Green

Link is up with traffic

N/A

Flashing Amber

A problem with the link

Check the cable, and replace it if needed.

1GBase-T LEDs in Ethernet System Mode

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Off

Link is down

Check that the near-end and far-end connectors are properly plugged, check cable integrity.

Solid Yellow

Link is up

N/A

Solid Green

Link is up with no traffic

N/A

Flashing Green

Link is up with traffic

N/A
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 26, 2025.
content here