LED Notifications

The UID LED is a debug feature, that the user can use to find a particular system within a cluster by turning on the UID blue LED.

To activate the UID LED on a switch system, run:

Copy Copied! switch (config) # led MGMT uid on

To verify the LED status, run:

Copy Copied! switch (config) # show leds Module LED Status -------------------------------------------------------------------------- MGMT UID Blues

To deactivate the UID LED on a switch system, run: