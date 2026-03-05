On This Page
SN2410 Static Rail Kit
By default, the system is sold with the standard-depth rail kit. The short-depth rail kit can be supplied upon request.
Kit Part Number
Legacy Kit Part Number
Rack Size and Rack Depth Range
930-9NRKT-00JE-000
MTEF-KIT-BP
Short: 19.7"-23.6" (50 to 60 cm)
930-9NRKT-00JV-000
MTEF-KIT-SP
Standard: 23.6"-31.5" (60 to 80 cm)
1 x System
Rail kit for short depth racks (19.7"-23.6" / 500-600mm) or for standard depth racks (23.6"-31.5" / 600-800mm)
2 x Power cables – Type C13-C14
1 x Harness RS232 2M
1 x Harness CAT6A 2M – RJ-45 to RJ-45 cable
6 x Cable ties
2 x Cable retainers
The following parts are included in the static rail kit (see figure below):
2x Rack mount rails (A)
2x Rack mount blades (B)
8x M6 Standard cage nuts¹ ² and 8x M6 Standard pan-head Phillips screws¹ (C)
4x Phillips100 DEG F.H TYPE-I ST.ST 6-32 X 1/4 screw with around patch (D).
¹ Other threads are available by special order: M5, 10-32, 12-24. ² G-type cage-nut is available by special order.
Quantity
Item
X4
|D
X8 (of each)
C
X2 (of each)
A,B
X2
In AC powered systems: Power cables
In DC powered systems: DC adapters
X1
X2
Prerequisites
Before mounting the system to the rack, select the way you wish to place the system. Pay attention to the airflow within the rack cooling, connector and cabling options.
While planning how to place the system, consider the two installation options shown in the Installation Options figure below, and review the following points:
Make sure the system air flow is compatible with your installation selection. It is important to keep the airflow within the rack in the same direction.
Note that the part of the system to which you choose to attach the rails (the front panel direction, as demonstrated in Option 1 or the FRUs direction, as demonstrated in Option 2) will determine the system’s adjustable side. The system’s part to which the blades are attached, will be adjacent to the cabinet.
In case there are cables that cannot bend within the rack, or in case more space is needed for cable bending radius, it is possible to recess the connector side or the FRU side by 3.5" (8.9 cm), by optional placement of the system’s rails.
The FRU side is extractable. Mounting the rack blades inverted to the FRU side (Option 2) will allow you to slide the FRUs, in and out.
Installation Options
#
Illustration
1
Attach the left and right rack mount rails (A) to the switch, and secure the chassis in the rails by screwing 2 flat head Phillips screws (D) in the designated points on each side (a total of 4 screws). To tighten the screws, use a torque of 1.5±0.2 Nm.
2
Install 8 cage nuts (C) in the desired slots of the rack: 4 cage nuts in the non-extractable side and 4 cage nuts in the extractable side. Note that while each rack U (unit) consists of three holes, the cage nut should be installed vertically with its ears engaging the top and bottom holes only.
3
On the rear side of the cabinet, install the two blades (B) in the selected rack unit, using four M6 screws (C). Do not tighten the screws yet.
4
While your installation partner is supporting the system’s weight, perform the following steps:
Slide the two blades into the left and right rails, and adjust them to fit your rack's depth. Use four M6 screws (D) to fix the blades into the rack. Do not tighten the screws yet.
5
Secure the system in the rack by tightening the 8 screws inserted in Step 3 and Step 4 with a torque of 4.5±0.5 Nm.
8
A cable retainer should be used to secure the power cord when plugging it into each power socket (located on the rear side of the switch). To secure the power cord inside the retainer, press the small tab on the retainer strip to loosen the loop and pull. (The following diagram is for general illustration; the rear view does not necessarily match that of the actual system).