NVIDIA Spectrum-3 SN4000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual

Relevant models: SN4600/SN4600C and SN4700
About this Manual
This manual describes the installation and basic use of NVIDIA Ethernet switches based on the NVIDIA® Spectrum®-3 ASIC.
Ordering Information
See Ordering Information.
Intended Audience
This manual is intended for IT managers and system administrators.
Related Documentation
Hands-on workshops:
For onsite or remote services, contact nbu-services-sales@nvidia.com.
Revision History
A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Document Revision History.