Accessory and Replacement Parts
Ordering Part Numbers for Replacement Parts
Part Type
Part Number
Legacy Part Number
Description
Supported Systems
Rack Installation Kits
930-9NRKT-00JN-000
MTEF-KIT-J
Static rack installation kit for 1U/2U systems into 4 poles, 430-800mm depth racks
SN4600/SN4600C, SN4700
930-9SKIT-00L0-00D
N/A
NVIDIA tool-less rail kit for 2U switch
SN4280-X
Fan Modules
930-9NFAN-00IT-000
MTEF-FANF-I
NVIDIA fan module, 80 x 80 [mm], P2C airflow
SN4600
930-9NFAN-00J7-000
MTEF-FANR-I
NVIDIA fan module, 80 x 80 [mm], C2P airflow
SN4600
930-9BFAN-00IX-000
MTEF-FANF-M
NVIDIA fan module, 40 x 40 [mm], P2C airflow
SN4700
930-9BFAN-00JB-000
MTEF-FANR-M
NVIDIA fan module, 40 x 40 [mm], C2P airflow
SN4700
930-9NFAN-00IS-000
MTEF-FANF-G
2U Systems fan module P2C airflow with shutters
SN4600C
930-9NFAN-00J6-000
MTEF-FANR-G
2U Systems fan module C2P airflow with shutters
SN4600C
930-9SFAN-00RM-00D
N/A
NVIDIA fan unit, 80mm, connector-to-power airflow for Ethernet switch
SN4280-X
Power Supplies
930-9BPSU-00JZ-000
MTEF-PSF-AC- C
200G 1U systems 1100W AC power supply with P2C airflow
SN4600C
930-9BPSU-00JG-000
MTEF-PSR-AC- C
200G 1U systems 1100W AC power supply with C2P airflow
SN4600C
930-9NPSU-00J2-000
MTEF-PSF-AC-F
1500W AC power supply, P2C airflow
SN4600, SN4700
930-9NPSU-00JJ-000
MTEF-PSR-AC-F
1500W AC power supply, C2P airflow
SN4600, SN4700
930-9SPSU-00RA-00A
N/A
NVIDIA power supply unit, 2000W AC, C2P airflow
SN4280-X
Cables and Harnesses
HAR000631
N/A
RS232 cable, DB9 to RJ45 2M harness 2M for SX67X0 and SB78X0
SN4280-X, SN4600/SN4600C, SN4700
ACC001449
N/A
Power cord gray 250V 10A 1830MM C14 to C15 EUR + CCC
SN4600/SN4600C, SN4700
ACC001550
N/A
Power cord black 110V 15A 1830MM C14 to C15 UL
SN4280-X, SN4600/SN4600C, SN4700