NVIDIA Spectrum-3 SN4000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
NVIDIA Spectrum-3 SN4000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual  Accessory and Replacement Parts

Accessory and Replacement Parts

Ordering Part Numbers for Replacement Parts

Part Type

Part Number

Legacy Part Number

Description

Supported Systems

Rack Installation Kits

930-9NRKT-00JN-000

MTEF-KIT-J

Static rack installation kit for 1U/2U systems into 4 poles, 430-800mm depth racks

SN4600/SN4600C, SN4700

ACC-KIT001265

-

RACK INSTALLATION KIT STANDARD\SHORT DEPTH 2U SWITCHES

SN4700D

Fan Modules

930-9NFAN-00IT-000

MTEF-FANF-I

NVIDIA fan module, 80 x 80 [mm], P2C airflow

SN4600

930-9NFAN-00J7-000

MTEF-FANR-I

NVIDIA fan module, 80 x 80 [mm], C2P airflow

SN4600

930-9BFAN-00IX-000

MTEF-FANF-M

NVIDIA fan module, 40 x 40 [mm], P2C airflow

SN4700/SN4700D

930-9BFAN-00JB-000

MTEF-FANR-M

NVIDIA fan module, 40 x 40 [mm], C2P airflow

SN4700/SN4700D

930-9NFAN-00IS-000

MTEF-FANF-G

2U Systems fan module P2C airflow with shutters

SN4600C

930-9NFAN-00J6-000

MTEF-FANR-G

2U Systems fan module C2P airflow with shutters

SN4600C

Power Supplies

930-9BPSU-00JZ-000

MTEF-PSF-AC- C

200G 1U systems 1100W AC power supply with P2C airflow

SN4600C

930-9BPSU-00JG-000

MTEF-PSR-AC- C

200G 1U systems 1100W AC power supply with C2P airflow

SN4600C

930-9NPSU-00J2-000

MTEF-PSF-AC-F

1500W AC power supply, P2C airflow

SN4600

930-9NPSU-00JJ-000

MTEF-PSR-AC-F

1500W AC power supply, C2P airflow

SN4600

Cables and Harnesses

HAR000631

N/A

RS232 cable, DB9 to RJ45 2M harness 2M

SN4600/SN4600C, SN4700/SN4700D

ACC001449

N/A

Power cord gray 250V 10A 1830MM C14 to C15 EUR + CCC

SN4600/SN4600C, SN4700

ACC001550

N/A

Power cord black 110V 15A 1830MM C14 to C15 UL

SN4600/SN4600C, SN4700
