Data Interfaces
The data interfaces use QSFP28/56/DD connectors. The full list of interfaces per system is provided in Speed and Switching Capabilities.
As detailed in the following table, for additional data interfaces, each QSFP28/56/DD port can be connected with a QSFP28/56/DD cable or connector through NVIDIA QSFP28/56/DD to SFP (Dynamix QSA™) adapters, hybrid, or split cables*.
Model Family
Ports
Maximum Speed
SN4280-X
28
400GbE
56
200GbE PAM4
112
100GbE PAM4 or 112GbE NRZ
128
50GbE PAM4 or NRZ
25GbE NRZ
SN4600
64
200GbE PAM4
100GbE NRZ
40GbE
128
100GbE PAM4
50GbE
25GbE
10GbE
1GbE
SN4600C
64
100GbE
40GbE
128
50GbE
25GbE
10GbE
1GbE
SN4700
32
400GbE
64
200GbE PAM4
100GbE NRZ
40GbE
128
100GbE PAM4
50GbE
25GbE
10GbE
1GbE
*In the SN4600, SN4700 and SN4280-X systems, when interconnecting switch-to-switch and switch-to-NIC in 50GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE, and 400GbE-based PAM4 speeds, the supported length of PAM4 passive copper and breakout cables is up to 2.5m.
The systems offer several high-power ports for optical transceivers that require such support. The following table specifies each system's ports max power capabilities:
Model Family
Ports
Maximum High Power Support
SN4280-X
1-28
12W
SN4600
All ports
5W
49-50, 53-54, 57-58, 61-62
6.5W
SN4600C
1-48
3.5W
49-64
5W
SN4700
All ports
12W