The data interfaces use QSFP28/56/DD connectors. The full list of interfaces per system is provided in Speed and Switching Capabilities.

As detailed in the following table, for additional data interfaces, each QSFP28/56/DD port can be connected with a QSFP28/56/DD cable or connector through NVIDIA QSFP28/56/DD to SFP (Dynamix QSA™) adapters, hybrid, or split cables*.

Model Family Ports Maximum Speed SN4280-X 28 400GbE 56 200GbE PAM4 112 100GbE PAM4 or 112GbE NRZ 128 50GbE PAM4 or NRZ 25GbE NRZ SN4600 64 200GbE PAM4 100GbE NRZ 40GbE 128 100GbE PAM4 50GbE 25GbE 10GbE 1GbE SN4600C 64 100GbE 40GbE 128 50GbE 25GbE 10GbE 1GbE SN4700 32 400GbE 64 200GbE PAM4 100GbE NRZ 40GbE 128 100GbE PAM4 50GbE 25GbE 10GbE 1GbE

*In the SN4600, SN4700 and SN4280-X systems, when interconnecting switch-to-switch and switch-to-NIC in 50GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE, and 400GbE-based PAM4 speeds, the supported length of PAM4 passive copper and breakout cables is up to 2.5m.

The systems offer several high-power ports for optical transceivers that require such support. The following table specifies each system's ports max power capabilities: