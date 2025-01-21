NVIDIA Spectrum-3 SN4000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
Data Interfaces

The data interfaces use QSFP28/56/DD connectors. The full list of interfaces per system is provided in Speed and Switching Capabilities.

As detailed in the following table, for additional data interfaces, each QSFP28/56/DD port can be connected with a QSFP28/56/DD cable or connector through NVIDIA QSFP28/56/DD to SFP (Dynamix QSA™) adapters, hybrid, or split cables*.

Model Family

Ports

Maximum Speed

SN4280-X

28

400GbE

56

200GbE PAM4

112

100GbE PAM4 or 112GbE NRZ

128

50GbE PAM4 or NRZ

25GbE NRZ

SN4600

64

200GbE PAM4

100GbE NRZ

40GbE

128

100GbE PAM4

50GbE

25GbE

10GbE

1GbE

SN4600C

64

100GbE

40GbE

128

50GbE

25GbE

10GbE

1GbE

SN4700

32

400GbE

64

200GbE PAM4

100GbE NRZ

40GbE

128

100GbE PAM4

50GbE

25GbE

10GbE

1GbE

*In the SN4600, SN4700 and SN4280-X systems, when interconnecting switch-to-switch and switch-to-NIC in 50GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE, and 400GbE-based PAM4 speeds, the supported length of PAM4 passive copper and breakout cables is up to 2.5m.

The systems offer several high-power ports for optical transceivers that require such support. The following table specifies each system's ports max power capabilities:

High Power Transceivers Support

Model Family

Ports

Maximum High Power Support

SN4280-X

1-28

12W

SN4600

All ports

5W

49-50, 53-54, 57-58, 61-62

6.5W

SN4600C

1-48

3.5W

49-64

5W

SN4700

All ports

12W
