NVIDIA Spectrum-3 SN4000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
Data Interfaces

The data interfaces use QSFP28/56/DD connectors. The full list of interfaces per system is provided in Speed and Switching Capabilities.As detailed in the following table, for additional data interfaces, each QSFP28/56/DD port can be connected with a QSFP28/56/DD cable or connector through NVIDIA QSFP28/56/DD to SFP (Dynamix QSA™) adapters, hybrid, or split cables*.

Model Family

Ports

Maximum Speed

SN4600

64

200GbE PAM4

100GbE NRZ

40GbE

128

100GbE PAM4

50GbE

25GbE

10GbE

1GbE

SN4600C

64

100GbE

40GbE

128

50GbE

25GbE

10GbE

1GbE

SN4700/SN4700D

32

400GbE

64

200GbE PAM4

100GbE NRZ

40GbE

128

100GbE PAM4

50GbE

25GbE

10GbE

1GbE

*In the SN4600 and SN4700 systems, when interconnecting switch-to-switch and switch-to-NIC in 50GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE, and 400GbE-based PAM4 speeds, the supported length of PAM4 passive copper and breakout cables is up to 2.5m.

Data Ports Maximum Power

The "Maximum High Power Support" column in the following table specifies each system's maximum power capabilities per port:

Model Family

Ports

Maximum High Power Support

SN4600

All ports

5W

49-50, 53-54, 57-58, 61-62

6.5W

SN4600C

1-48

3.5W

49-64

5W

SN4700/SN4700D

All ports

12W
