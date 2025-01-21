The data interfaces use QSFP28/56/DD connectors. The full list of interfaces per system is provided in Speed and Switching Capabilities.As detailed in the following table, for additional data interfaces, each QSFP28/56/DD port can be connected with a QSFP28/56/DD cable or connector through NVIDIA QSFP28/56/DD to SFP (Dynamix QSA™) adapters, hybrid, or split cables*.

Model Family Ports Maximum Speed SN4600 64 200GbE PAM4 100GbE NRZ 40GbE 128 100GbE PAM4 50GbE 25GbE 10GbE 1GbE SN4600C 64 100GbE 40GbE 128 50GbE 25GbE 10GbE 1GbE SN4700/SN4700D 32 400GbE 64 200GbE PAM4 100GbE NRZ 40GbE 128 100GbE PAM4 50GbE 25GbE 10GbE 1GbE