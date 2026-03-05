NVIDIA Spectrum-3 SN4000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Switches  NVIDIA Spectrum-3 SN4000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual  Fans

Fans

The system can fully operate if one fan FRU is dysfunctional. Failure of more than one fan is not supported.

Warning

Make sure that the fans have the air flow that matches the model number. An air flow opposite to the system design will cause the system to operate at a higher (less than optimal) temperature. For power supply unit air flow direction, refer to Air Flow.

Note

If operating the systems at full capacity with all ports occupied, and at 40°C ambient temperature, and one of the system fans becomes faulty, it is recommended to replace the fan within 24 hours of failure.

To remove a fan unit:

Note

When replacing a faulty fan unit in an operational switch system, do not leave the slot unpopulated for more than 60 seconds.

  1. Grasping the handle with your right hand, push the latch release with your thumb while pulling the handle outward. As the fan unit unseats, the fan unit status LEDs will turn off.

  2. Remove the fan unit. image-2025-11-10_14-25-3-version-1-modificationdate-1762789937920-api-v2.png

To insert a fan unit:

    1. Make sure the mating connector of the new unit is free of any dirt or particles.

    2. Insert the fan unit by sliding it into the opening until slight resistance is felt. Continue pressing the fan unit until it seats completely.

      Warning

      The Fan Status LED should turn green. If not, extract the fan unit and reinsert it. After two unsuccessful attempts to install the fan unit, power off the system before attempting any system debug.

Power Supplies

Note

This section does not apply to the SN4700D systems, which are powered by a DC busbar.

NVIDIA systems that are equipped with two replaceable power supply units work in a redundant configuration. Either unit may be extracted without bringing down the system.

Warning

Make sure that the power supply unit that you are NOT replacing is showing green for the power supply unit LED.

To extract a power supply unit:

  1. Remove the power cord from the power supply unit.

  2. Grasp the handle and pull the unit outwards. As the unit unseats, its status LEDs will turn off.

  3. Remove the power supply unit.

    PS Unit Pulled Out

    image-2026-1-28_15-9-42-version-1-modificationdate-1771852149756-api-v2.png

    *Illustration only. The design may vary in different systems.

To insert a power supply unit:

  1. Make sure the mating connector of the new unit is free of any dirt and/or obstacles.

    Warning

    Do not attempt to insert a power supply unit with a power cord connected to it.

  2. Make sure that the board connector is on the lower side of the FRU module, and Insert the unit by sliding it into the opening, until a slight resistance is felt.

  3. Continue pressing the power supply unit until it seats completely. The latch will snap into place, confirming the proper installation.

  4. Insert the power cord into the supply connector.

  5. Insert the other end of the power cord into an outlet of the correct voltage.

    Warning

    The green power supply unit indicator should light. If it does not, repeat the whole procedure to extract the power supply unit and re-insert it.

Fans

The system can fully operate if one fan FRU is dysfunctional. Failure of more than one fan is not supported.

Warning

Make sure that the fans have the air flow that matches the model number. An air flow opposite to the system design will cause the system to operate at a higher (less than optimal) temperature. For power supply unit air flow direction, refer to Air Flow.

Note

If operating the systems at full capacity with all ports occupied, and at 40°C ambient temperature, and one of the system fans becomes faulty, it is recommended to replace the fan within 24 hours of failure.

To remove a fan unit:

Note

When replacing a faulty fan unit in an operational switch system, do not leave the slot unpopulated for more than 60 seconds.

  1. Grasping the handle with your right hand, push the latch release with your thumb while pulling the handle outward. As the fan unit unseats, the fan unit status LEDs will turn off.

  2. Remove the fan unit.

To insert a fan unit:

    1. Make sure the mating connector of the new unit is free of any dirt or particles.

    2. Insert the fan unit by sliding it into the opening until slight resistance is felt. Continue pressing the fan unit until it seats completely.

      Warning

      The Fan Status LED should turn green. If not, extract the fan unit and reinsert it. After two unsuccessful attempts to install the fan unit, power off the system before attempting any system debug.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 5, 2026
content here