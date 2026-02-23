FRU Replacements

This section does not apply to the SN4700D systems, which are powered by a DC busbar.

NVIDIA systems that are equipped with two replaceable power supply units work in a redundant configuration. Either unit may be extracted without bringing down the system.

Make sure that the power supply unit that you are NOT replacing is showing green for the power supply unit LED.

To extract a power supply unit:

*Illustration only. The design may vary in different systems.

Grasp the handle and pull the unit outwards. As the unit unseats, its status LEDs will turn off.

Remove the power cord from the power supply unit.

To insert a power supply unit:

Make sure the mating connector of the new unit is free of any dirt and/or obstacles. Warning Do not attempt to insert a power supply unit with a power cord connected to it.

Make sure that the board connector is on the lower side of the FRU module, and Insert the unit by sliding it into the opening, until a slight resistance is felt.

Continue pressing the power supply unit until it seats completely. The latch will snap into place, confirming the proper installation.

Insert the power cord into the supply connector.