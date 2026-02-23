On This Page
Initial Power On
Each system’s input voltage is specified in the Specifications chapter.
The power cords should be standard 3-wire AC power cords including a safety ground and rated for 15A or higher.
In the SN4700 systems, two power cords are provided for each power supply unit In order to meet the electrical requirements of various regions. Please make sure to use the cord that meets the power requirements of your country or region.
The system platform will automatically power on when AC power is applied. There is no power system. Check all boards, power supplies, and fan tray modules for proper insertion before plugging in a power cable.
Plug in the first power cable.
Plug in the second power cable.
Wait for the System Status LED to turn green.Warning
It may take up to five minutes to turn on the system. If the System Status LED shows amber after five minutes, unplug the system and contact your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
Check the System Status LEDs and confirm that all of the LEDs show status lights consistent with normal operation as shown in the figure below. For more information, refer to “LEDs”.
*The figure is for illustration purposes only. The LEDs location and shape may slightly vary in different systems.
After inserting a power cable and confirming the green System Status LED light is on, make sure that the Fan Status LED shows green.
If the Fan Status LED is not green, unplug the power connection and check that the fan module is inserted properly and that the mating connector of the fan unit is free of any dirt and/or obstacles. If no obstacles were found and the problem persists, call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
Two Power Inlets - Electric Caution Notifications:
Risk of electric shock and energy hazard. The two power supply units are independent. Disconnect all power supplies to ensure a powered down state inside of the switch platform.
To power on the SN4700D switch system:
fully insert the DC power plug into the busbar rail located at the rear of the system. After insertion, secure the system to the rack using the provided rail kit.
Check the System Status LEDs and confirm that all of the LEDs show status lights consistent with normal operation as shown in the figure below. For more information, refer to “LEDs”.
*The figure is for illustration purposes only. The LEDs location and shape may slightly vary in different systems.