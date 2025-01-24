NVIDIA Spectrum-3 SN4000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
Installation

System Installation and Initialization

Installation and initialization of the system require attention to the normal mechanical, power, and thermal precautions for rack-mounted equipment.

Note

The rack mounting holes conform to the EIA-310 standard for 19-inch racks. Take precautions to guarantee proper ventilation and maintain sufficient airflow at ambient temperature.

Note

Due to thermal considerations, the switch systems must be installed in a horizontal position. Do not install the systems vertically.

image2022-8-24_15-46-8-version-1-modificationdate-1727466949477-api-v2.png

image2022-8-24_15-48-2-version-1-modificationdate-1727466948757-api-v2.png

image2022-8-24_15-42-42-version-1-modificationdate-1727466950563-api-v2.png

image2022-8-24_15-43-36-version-1-modificationdate-1727466950033-api-v2.png

Note

Unless otherwise specified, NVIDIA products are designed to work in an environmentally controlled data center with low levels of gaseous and dust (particulate) contamination.

The operation environment should meet severity level G1 as per ISA 71.04 for gaseous contamination and ISO 14644-1 class 8 for cleanliness level.

The installation procedure for the system involves the following phases:

Step

Procedure

See

1

Review the safety warnings

Safety Warnings

2

Pay attention to the air flow consideration within the system and rack

Air Flow

3

Make sure that none of the package contents are missing or damaged

Package Contents

4

Mount the system into a rack enclosure

19" System Mounting Options

5

Power on the system

Initial Power On

6

Perform a system bring-up

System Bring-Up

7

[Optional] FRU replacements

FRU Replacements

Safety Warnings

Prior to installation, review the Safety Warnings.

Air Flow

NVIDIA systems are offered with two air flow patterns:

Note

The following images are provided for illustration purposes only. Designs may vary.

  • Power (rear) side inlet to connector side outlet: marked with blue power supplies/fans FRUs’ handles.

    image2020-5-3_13-18-32-version-1-modificationdate-1727466951177-api-v2.png

  • Connector (front) side inlet to power side outlet: marked with red power supplies/fans FRUs’ handles.

image2020-5-3_13-19-8-version-1-modificationdate-1727466950867-api-v2.png

Warning

All servers and systems in the same rack should have the same airflow direction. FRU components must also have the same airflow direction to avoid affecting heat dissipation.

The table below provides an air flow color legend and respective OPN designation.

Direction

Description and OPN Designation

image2018-11-12_14-22-33-version-1-modificationdate-1727466965853-api-v2.png

Connector side inlet to power side outlet. Red latches are placed on the power inlet side.

OPN designation is -R.

image2018-11-12_14-23-7-version-1-modificationdate-1727466965547-api-v2.png

Power side inlet to connector side outlet. Blue latches are placed on the power inlet side.

OPN designation is -F.

Package Contents

Before installing your new system, unpack it and make sure that all the parts have been sent. Check the parts for damage that may have occurred during shipping.

The SN4600/SN4600C package includes:

  • 1x System

  • 1x Rail kit

  • 1x Power cable for each power supply unit (Type C13-C14)

  • 1x Harness: HAR000028 – Harness RS232 2M cable (DB9 to RJ-45)

  • 1x Cable retainer for each power supply unit

The SN4700 package includes:

  • 1x System

  • 1x Rail kit

  • 2x Power cables:

    • 2x 180 - 250VAC 15A 1830MM C14 to C15 UL power cable1x Harness: HAR000631 – Harness RS232 2M cable (DB9 to RJ-45)

  • 2x Cable retainers for each power supply unit

Note

If anything is damaged or missing, contact networking-support@nvidia.com

Mounting Options

By default, the systems are sold with fixed rail-kits. For installation instructions, refer to the relevant links in the following table:

System Model

Fixed Rail-kit (Default)

SN4600/SN4600C

SN4600/SN4600C Fixed Rail Kit

SN4700

SN4700 Fixed Rail Kit
