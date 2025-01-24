On This Page
Installation
Installation and initialization of the system require attention to the normal mechanical, power, and thermal precautions for rack-mounted equipment.
The rack mounting holes conform to the EIA-310 standard for 19-inch racks. Take precautions to guarantee proper ventilation and maintain sufficient airflow at ambient temperature.
Due to thermal considerations, the switch systems must be installed in a horizontal position. Do not install the systems vertically.
Unless otherwise specified, NVIDIA products are designed to work in an environmentally controlled data center with low levels of gaseous and dust (particulate) contamination.
The operation environment should meet severity level G1 as per ISA 71.04 for gaseous contamination and ISO 14644-1 class 8 for cleanliness level.
The installation procedure for the system involves the following phases:
Step
Procedure
See
1
Review the safety warnings
2
Pay attention to the air flow consideration within the system and rack
3
Make sure that none of the package contents are missing or damaged
4
Mount the system into a rack enclosure
5
Power on the system
6
Perform a system bring-up
7
[Optional] FRU replacements
Prior to installation, review the Safety Warnings.
NVIDIA systems are offered with two air flow patterns:
The following images are provided for illustration purposes only. Designs may vary.
All servers and systems in the same rack should have the same airflow direction. FRU components must also have the same airflow direction to avoid affecting heat dissipation.
The table below provides an air flow color legend and respective OPN designation.
Direction
Description and OPN Designation
Connector side inlet to power side outlet. Red latches are placed on the power inlet side.
OPN designation is -R.
Power side inlet to connector side outlet. Blue latches are placed on the power inlet side.
OPN designation is -F.
Before installing your new system, unpack it and make sure that all the parts have been sent. Check the parts for damage that may have occurred during shipping.
The SN4600/SN4600C package includes:
1x System
1x Rail kit
1x Power cable for each power supply unit (Type C13-C14)
1x Harness: HAR000028 – Harness RS232 2M cable (DB9 to RJ-45)
1x Cable retainer for each power supply unit
The SN4700 package includes:
1x System
1x Rail kit
2x Power cables:
2x 180 - 250VAC 15A 1830MM C14 to C15 UL power cable1x Harness: HAR000631 – Harness RS232 2M cable (DB9 to RJ-45)
2x Cable retainers for each power supply unit
If anything is damaged or missing, contact networking-support@nvidia.com
By default, the systems are sold with fixed rail-kits. For installation instructions, refer to the relevant links in the following table:
System Model
Fixed Rail-kit (Default)
SN4600/SN4600C
SN4700