Ordering Information
The following table lists ordering information for the available systems.
Pay special attention to the airflow direction when ordering your system. For more details, see Air Flow.
SN4600/SN4600C Part Numbers
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Description
Lifecycle Phase
920-9N302-00F7-0C2
MSN4600-CS2FC
NVIDIA Spectrum-3 based 100GbE 2U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 64 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, standard depth, P2C airflow, rail kit
MP (Mass Production)
920-9N302-00R7-0C0
MSN4600-CS2RC
NVIDIA Spectrum-3 based 100GbE 2U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 64 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, standard depth, C2P airflow, rail kit
MP (Mass Production)
SN4700 Part Numbers
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Description
Lifecycle Phase
920-9N301-00FB-0C0
MSN4700-WS2FC
NVIDIA Spectrum-3 based 400GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 32 QSFPDD ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, standard depth, P2C airflow, rail kit
MP (Mass Production)
920-9N301-00RB-0C0
MSN4700-WS2RC
NVIDIA Spectrum-3 based 400GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 32 QSFPDD ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, standard depth, C2P airflow, rail kit
MP (Mass Production)
SN4700D Part Numbers
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Description
920-9N301-00RB-NC0
MSN4700-WSARC
Spectrum-3 based 400GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch, 32 QSFPDD ports, 48VDC Busbar, x86 CPU, standard depth, C2P airflow, Rail Kit, with Cumulus
Legacy End-of-Life (EOL) Part Numbers
The OPNs in the following table are no longer available for ordering.
SN4600/SN4600C Part Numbers
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Description
Lifecycle Phase
920-9N302-00FA-0C0
MSN4600-VS2FC
NVIDIA Spectrum-3 based 200GbE 2U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 64 QSFP56 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, standard depth, P2C airflow, rail kit
EOL (End of Life)
920-9N302-00RA-0C0
MSN4600-VS2RC
NVIDIA Spectrum-3 based 200GbE 2U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 64 QSFP56 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, standard depth, C2P airflow, rail kit
EOL (End of Life)