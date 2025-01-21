NVIDIA Spectrum-3 SN4000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
Ordering Information

The following table lists ordering information for the available systems.

Pay special attention to the airflow direction when ordering your system. For more details, see Air Flow.

Ordering Part Numbers

SN4600/SN4600C Part Numbers

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Description

Lifecycle Phase

920-9N302-00F7-0C2

MSN4600-CS2FC

NVIDIA Spectrum-3 based 100GbE 2U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 64 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, standard depth, P2C airflow, rail kit

MP (Mass Production)

920-9N302-00R7-0C0

MSN4600-CS2RC

NVIDIA Spectrum-3 based 100GbE 2U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 64 QSFP28 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, standard depth, C2P airflow, rail kit

MP (Mass Production)


SN4700 Part Numbers

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Description

Lifecycle Phase

920-9N301-00FB-0C0

MSN4700-WS2FC

NVIDIA Spectrum-3 based 400GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 32 QSFPDD ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, standard depth, P2C airflow, rail kit

MP (Mass Production)

920-9N301-00RB-0C0

MSN4700-WS2RC

NVIDIA Spectrum-3 based 400GbE 1U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 32 QSFPDD ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, standard depth, C2P airflow, rail kit

MP (Mass Production)


SN4700D Part Numbers

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Description

920-9N301-00RB-NC0

MSN4700-WSARC

Spectrum-3 based 400GbE 1U Open Ethernet Switch, 32 QSFPDD ports, 48VDC Busbar, x86 CPU, standard depth, C2P airflow, Rail Kit, with Cumulus


Legacy End-of-Life (EOL) Part Numbers

The OPNs in the following table are no longer available for ordering.

SN4600/SN4600C Part Numbers

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Description

Lifecycle Phase

920-9N302-00FA-0C0

MSN4600-VS2FC

NVIDIA Spectrum-3 based 200GbE 2U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 64 QSFP56 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, standard depth, P2C airflow, rail kit

EOL (End of Life)

920-9N302-00RA-0C0

MSN4600-VS2RC

NVIDIA Spectrum-3 based 200GbE 2U Open Ethernet switch with Cumulus Linux, 64 QSFP56 ports, 2 power supplies (AC), x86 CPU, standard depth, C2P airflow, rail kit

EOL (End of Life)
