SN4600/SN4600C Fixed Rail Kit

NVIDIA Spectrum-3 SN4000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
Kit OPN

Legacy OPN

Rack Size and Rack Depth Range

930-9NRKT-00JN-000

MTEF-KIT-J

430-800 mm

Package Contents (System and Rail Kit)

  • 1 x System

  • 1 x Fixed rail kit for 16.9-31.5" (430-800mm) racks

  • 2 x Power cables – Type C13-C14

  • 1 x Harness: HAR000631 – Harness RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45

  • 2 x Cable retainers

Quantity

Item

Rail-Kit Package

A worddaveea9790b3b04ae1c621e6e6ed2da25b0-version-1-modificationdate-1762789922207-api-v2.png

8× (of each)

B,C worddav564908a700fbca60363ffa27ec6d2e61-version-1-modificationdate-1762789921887-api-v2.png

2× (of each)

image2022-3-9_10-38-5-version-1-modificationdate-1762789921593-api-v2.png

D,E,F

System Package

image2022-3-1_8-42-8-version-1-modificationdate-1762789921270-api-v2.png

image2022-3-9_13-4-6-version-1-modificationdate-1762789920923-api-v2.png

image2022-3-9_13-4-29-version-1-modificationdate-1762789920647-api-v2.png

Prerequisites:

Before mounting the system to the rack, select the way you wish to place the system. Pay attention to the airflow within the rack cooling, connector and cabling options.

While planning how to place the system, consider the two installation options shown in the figures below, and review the following points:

  • Make sure the system air flow is compatible with your installation selection. It is important to keep the airflow within the rack in the same direction.

  • Note that the part of the system to which you choose to attach the rails (the front panel direction, as demonstrated in Option 1 or the FRUs direction, as demonstrated in Option 2) will determine the system’s adjustable side. The system’s part to which the brackets are attached will be adjacent to the cabinet.

  • The FRU side is extractable. Mounting the rack brackets inverted to the FRU side (Option 2) will allow you to slide the FRUs, in and out.

Warning

At least two people are required to safely mount the system in the rack.

#

Illustration

1

Attach parts D and E (two of each) to the switch. Push the switch chassis pins through the slider key holes until it locks. Pay attention to the rack type.

Short racks (430mm to 580mm):

image2022-3-9_14-34-5-version-1-modificationdate-1762789920337-api-v2.png

Standard racks (580mm to 800mm):

image2022-3-9_14-31-58-version-1-modificationdate-1762789920043-api-v2.png

2

Short racks:

image2022-3-9_14-38-14-version-1-modificationdate-1762789919780-api-v2.png

Standard racks:

image2022-3-9_14-35-41-version-1-modificationdate-1762789919513-api-v2.png

3

Install 8 cage nuts (B) in the desired 2U slots of the rack.

image2022-3-9_14-39-42-version-1-modificationdate-1762789919157-api-v2.png

4

Do not tighten the screws yet.

image2022-3-9_14-40-45-version-1-modificationdate-1762789918807-api-v2.png

5

image2022-3-9_14-41-32-version-1-modificationdate-1762789918500-api-v2.png

6

Tighten all M6 screws (C) with a torque of 4.5±0.5.

image2022-3-9_14-42-16-version-1-modificationdate-1762789918217-api-v2.png

7

A cable retainer should be used to secure the power cord when plugging it into each power socket (located on the rear side of the switch). To secure the power cord inside the retainer, press the small tab on the retainer strip to loosen the loop and pull. (The following diagram is for general illustration; the rear view does not necessarily match that of the actual system).

power_cord_retainer-version-1-modificationdate-1762789917823-api-v2.png

Removing the System from the Rack

To remove a unit from the rack:

  1. Turn off the system and disconnect it from peripherals and from the electrical outlet.

    While your installation partner is supporting the system’s weight:

  2. Loosen the screws attaching the rack mount ears to the rack. Do not remove them yet.

  3. Loosen the screws attaching the rack mount blades to the rack, and pull the blades towards you, while your partner is holding the system.

  4. Extract the loosened screws from Step 2 and dismount the system from the rack.

  5. Remove the rails and brackets from the chassis by unscrewing 4 screws.
