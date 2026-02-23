SN4600/SN4600C Fixed Rail Kit

1 x System

1 x Fixed rail kit for 16.9-31.5" (430-800mm) racks

2 x Power cables – Type C13-C14

1 x Harness: HAR000631 – Harness RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45

2 x Cable retainers

Quantity Item Rail-Kit Package 4× A 8× (of each) B,C 2× (of each) D,E,F System Package 1× 4× 2×

Prerequisites:

Before mounting the system to the rack, select the way you wish to place the system. Pay attention to the airflow within the rack cooling, connector and cabling options.

While planning how to place the system, consider the two installation options shown in the figures below, and review the following points:

Make sure the system air flow is compatible with your installation selection. It is important to keep the airflow within the rack in the same direction.

Note that the part of the system to which you choose to attach the rails (the front panel direction, as demonstrated in Option 1 or the FRUs direction, as demonstrated in Option 2) will determine the system’s adjustable side. The system’s part to which the brackets are attached will be adjacent to the cabinet.

The FRU side is extractable. Mounting the rack brackets inverted to the FRU side (Option 2) will allow you to slide the FRUs, in and out.

Warning At least two people are required to safely mount the system in the rack.

# Illustration 1 Attach parts D and E (two of each) to the switch. Push the switch chassis pins through the slider key holes until it locks. Pay attention to the rack type. Short racks (430mm to 580mm): Standard racks (580mm to 800mm): 2 Short racks: Standard racks: 3 Install 8 cage nuts (B) in the desired 2U slots of the rack. 4 Do not tighten the screws yet. 5 6 Tighten all M6 screws (C) with a torque of 4.5±0.5. 7 A cable retainer should be used to secure the power cord when plugging it into each power socket (located on the rear side of the switch). To secure the power cord inside the retainer, press the small tab on the retainer strip to loosen the loop and pull. (The following diagram is for general illustration; the rear view does not necessarily match that of the actual system).

To remove a unit from the rack: