SN4700 Fixed Rail Kit
Kit OPN
Legacy OPN
Rack Size and Rack Depth Range
930-9NRKT-00JN-000
MTEF-KIT-J
430-800 mm
1x System
1x Fixed rail kit for 16.9-31.5" (430-800mm) racks
4x Power cables*:
2x 250V 10A 1830MM C14 TO C15 power cable
2x 110V 15A 1830MM C14 TO C15 UL power cable
1x Harness: HAR000631 – Harness RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45
2x Cable retainers
Quantity
Item
4×
A
8× (of each)
B,C
2× (of each)
D,E,F
1×
4×
2×
#
Illustration
1
Attach parts D and E (x2 of each) to the switch. Push the switch chassis' pins through the slider key holes, until locking occurs. Pay attention to the rack's type.
Short racks (430-580mm):
Standard racks (580-800mm):
2
Short racks:
Standard racks:
3
Install 8 cage nuts (B) in the desired 1U slots of the rack.
4
Do not tighten the screws yet.
5
6
Tighten all M6 screws (C) with a torque of 4.5±0.5.
7
Optional - Using a cable retainer:
Insert the retainer anchor into the designated slot above the power cord inlet.
To secure the power cord inside the retainer, press the small tab on the retainer strip to loosen the loop.
To remove a unit from the rack:
Turn off the system and disconnect it from peripherals and from the electrical outlet.
While your installation partner is supporting the system’s weight:
Loosen the screws attaching the rack mount ears to the rack. Do not remove them yet.
Loosen the screws attaching the rack mount blades to the rack, and pull the blades towards you, while your partner is holding the system.
Extract the loosened screws from Step 2 and dismount the system from the rack.
Remove the rails and brackets from the chassis by unscrewing 4 screws.