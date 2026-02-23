NVIDIA Spectrum-3 SN4000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
SN4700 Fixed Rail Kit

Kit OPN

Legacy OPN

Rack Size and Rack Depth Range

930-9NRKT-00JN-000

MTEF-KIT-J

430-800 mm

Package Contents (System and Rail-Kit)

  • 1x System

  • 1x Fixed rail kit for 16.9-31.5" (430-800mm) racks

  • 4x Power cables*:

  • 2x 250V 10A 1830MM C14 TO C15 power cable

  • 2x 110V 15A 1830MM C14 TO C15 UL power cable

  • 1x Harness: HAR000631 – Harness RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45

  • 2x Cable retainers

    Quantity

    Item

    		A worddaveea9790b3b04ae1c621e6e6ed2da25b0-version-1-modificationdate-1762789929830-api-v2.png

    8× (of each)

    B,C worddav564908a700fbca60363ffa27ec6d2e61-version-1-modificationdate-1762789929427-api-v2.png

    2× (of each)

    image2022-3-9_10-38-5-version-1-modificationdate-1762789929147-api-v2.png

    D,E,F

    image2022-3-1_8-42-8-version-1-modificationdate-1762789928817-api-v2.png

    image2022-3-9_13-4-6-version-1-modificationdate-1762789928523-api-v2.png

    image2022-3-9_13-4-29-version-1-modificationdate-1762789928147-api-v2.png

Installation Instructions

#

Illustration

1

Attach parts D and E (x2 of each) to the switch. Push the switch chassis' pins through the slider key holes, until locking occurs. Pay attention to the rack's type.

Short racks (430-580mm):

image2022-3-9_13-52-47-version-1-modificationdate-1762789927820-api-v2.png

Standard racks (580-800mm):

image2022-3-9_13-54-28-version-1-modificationdate-1762789927483-api-v2.png

2

Short racks:

image2022-3-9_13-56-44-version-1-modificationdate-1762789927147-api-v2.png

Standard racks:

image2022-3-9_13-58-33-version-1-modificationdate-1762789926810-api-v2.png

3

Install 8 cage nuts (B) in the desired 1U slots of the rack.

image2022-3-9_14-0-35-version-1-modificationdate-1762789926463-api-v2.png

4

Do not tighten the screws yet.

image2022-3-9_14-1-29-version-1-modificationdate-1762789926110-api-v2.png

5

image2022-3-9_14-2-55-version-1-modificationdate-1762789925773-api-v2.png

6

Tighten all M6 screws (C) with a torque of 4.5±0.5.

image2022-3-9_14-3-37-version-1-modificationdate-1762789925390-api-v2.png

7

Optional - Using a cable retainer:

Insert the retainer anchor into the designated slot above the power cord inlet.

To secure the power cord inside the retainer, press the small tab on the retainer strip to loosen the loop.

image2022-3-9_14-5-15-version-1-modificationdate-1762789925050-api-v2.png

To remove a unit from the rack:

  1. Turn off the system and disconnect it from peripherals and from the electrical outlet.

    While your installation partner is supporting the system’s weight:

  2. Loosen the screws attaching the rack mount ears to the rack. Do not remove them yet.

  3. Loosen the screws attaching the rack mount blades to the rack, and pull the blades towards you, while your partner is holding the system.

  4. Extract the loosened screws from Step 2 and dismount the system from the rack.

  5. Remove the rails and brackets from the chassis by unscrewing 4 screws.
