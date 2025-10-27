Software Management

Software and firmware updates are available from the NVIDIA support website. Check that your current revision is the latest one available on the NVIDIA support website. If you do not have the latest revision, upgrade your software. Copy the updated software to a known location on a remote server within the user’s LAN.

The systems do not require firmware updating. Firmware updating is done through the NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) management software.

For Cumulus Linux software upgrade instructions, see Upgrading Cumulus Linux.