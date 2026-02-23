Software Management
The system includes an embedded management CPU card that runs NVIDIA Onyx® (MLNX-OS®) management software. This system includes a CLI, WebUI, SNMP, system management software, Ethernet protocols, and IB management software (OpenSM).
For NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) systems management package and related documentation, refer to the Onyx product page.
For Cumulus Linux software management instructions, refer to the Cumulus Linux User Guide.
The Ethernet ports for remote management connect to Ethernet systems. These systems must be configured to 100Mb/1Gb auto-negotiation.
NVIDIA recommends no more than two subnet managers for any single fabric.
NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) Software Upgrade
Software and firmware updates are available from the NVIDIA support website. Check that your current revision is the latest one available on the NVIDIA support website. If you do not have the latest revision, upgrade your software. Copy the updated software to a known location on a remote server within the user’s LAN.
Switch Firmware Update
The systems do not require firmware updating. Firmware updating is done through the NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) management software.
Cumulus Linux Software Upgrade
For Cumulus Linux software upgrade instructions, see Upgrading Cumulus Linux.