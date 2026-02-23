Software Management

NVIDIA Spectrum-3 SN4000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
The system includes an embedded management CPU card that runs NVIDIA Onyx® (MLNX-OS®) management software. This system includes a CLI, WebUI, SNMP, system management software, Ethernet protocols, and IB management software (OpenSM).

Warning

The Ethernet ports for remote management connect to Ethernet systems. These systems must be configured to 100Mb/1Gb auto-negotiation.

Note

NVIDIA recommends no more than two subnet managers for any single fabric.

Software Upgrade

NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) Software Upgrade

Software and firmware updates are available from the NVIDIA support website. Check that your current revision is the latest one available on the NVIDIA support website. If you do not have the latest revision, upgrade your software. Copy the updated software to a known location on a remote server within the user’s LAN.

Switch Firmware Update

The systems do not require firmware updating. Firmware updating is done through the NVIDIA Onyx (MLNX-OS) management software.

Cumulus Linux Software Upgrade

For Cumulus Linux software upgrade instructions, see Upgrading Cumulus Linux.
