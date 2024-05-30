On This Page
Specifications
Feature
Value
Mechanical
Size:
3.46’’ x 16.85’’ x 22.3’’
88mm (H) x 428mm (W) x 566.4mm (D)
Mounting:
19” rack mount
Weight:
14.64kg
Speed:
SN4600: 1/10/25/50/100/200GbE per port
SN4600C: 1/10/25/40/50/100GbE per port
Connector cage:
64 QSFP28
Environmental
Temperature:
Operational: 0° to 40°C
Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C
Humidity:
Operational: 10%-85% non-condensing
Non-Operational: 10%-90% non-condensing
Altitude:
3050m
Noise level:
67.6dBA
Regulatory
Safety/EMC:
CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC
RoHS:
RoHS compliant
Power
Input voltage:
SN4600:
1x/2x, 15A/100 Vac, 15A/110Vac, 12A/120Vac, 10A/200-240Vac,
50/60Hz
SN4600C:
1x/2x, 10A/100-127Vac, 50/60Hz, 6A/200-240Vac,
50/60Hz
Global power consumption:
SN4600:
Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 600W
SN4600C:
Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 466W
Main Devices
CPU:
Intel x86 2.20GHz Quad Core
PCIe:
4x Gen 3.0
Switch:
NVIDIA Spectrum-3
Memory:
SN4600: 16GB RAM, 60GB SSD
SN4600C: 8GB RAM, 30GB SSD
Throughput
SN4600: 12.8 Tb/s
SN4600C: 6.4 Tb/s
Feature
Value
Mechanical
Size:
1.72’’ x 16.85’’ x 22.3’’
44mm (H) x 428mm (W) x 568.5mm (D)
Mounting:
19” rack mount
Weight:
11.6kg
Speed:
1/10/25/40/50/100/200/400GbE per port
Connector cage:
32 QSFP-DD
Environmental
Temperature:
Operational: 0° to 35°C
Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C
Humidity:
Operational: 10%-85% non-condensing
Non-Operational: 10%-90% non-condensing
Altitude:
3050m
Regulatory
Safety/EMC:
CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC
RoHS:
RoHS compliant
Power
Input voltage:
1x/2x, 100Vac 15A, 110Vac 15A, 120Vac 12A, 200-240Vac 10A,
50/60Hz
Note: Two power cords are provided for each power supply unit in order to meet the electrical requirements of various regions. Make sure to use the cord that meets the power requirements of your country or region.
Global power consumption:
Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 630W
Main Devices
CPU:
Intel x86 2.20GHz Quad Core
PCIe:
4x Gen 3.0
Switch:
NVIDIA Spectrum-3
Memory:
16GB RAM , 60GB SSD
Throughput
12.8 Tbps