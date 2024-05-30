NVIDIA Spectrum-3 SN4000 1U and 2U Switch Systems Hardware User Manual
Specifications

SN4600/SN4600C Specifications

Feature

Value

Mechanical

Size:

3.46’’ x 16.85’’ x 22.3’’

88mm (H) x 428mm (W) x 566.4mm (D)

Mounting:

19” rack mount

Weight:

14.64kg

Speed:

SN4600: 1/10/25/50/100/200GbE per port

SN4600C: 1/10/25/40/50/100GbE per port

Connector cage:

64 QSFP28

Environmental

Temperature:

Operational: 0° to 40°C

Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C

Humidity:

Operational: 10%-85% non-condensing

Non-Operational: 10%-90% non-condensing

Altitude:

3050m

Noise level:

67.6dBA

Regulatory

Safety/EMC:

CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC

RoHS:

RoHS compliant

Power

Input voltage:

SN4600:

1x/2x, 15A/100 Vac, 15A/110Vac, 12A/120Vac, 10A/200-240Vac,

50/60Hz

SN4600C:

1x/2x, 10A/100-127Vac, 50/60Hz, 6A/200-240Vac,

50/60Hz

Global power consumption:

SN4600:

Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 600W

SN4600C:

Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 466W

Main Devices

CPU:

Intel x86 2.20GHz Quad Core

PCIe:

4x Gen 3.0

Switch:

NVIDIA Spectrum-3

Memory:

SN4600: 16GB RAM, 60GB SSD

SN4600C: 8GB RAM, 30GB SSD

Throughput

SN4600: 12.8 Tb/s

SN4600C: 6.4 Tb/s

SN4700 Specifications

Feature

Value

Mechanical

Size:

1.72’’ x 16.85’’ x 22.3’’

44mm (H) x 428mm (W) x 568.5mm (D)

Mounting:

19” rack mount

Weight:

11.6kg

Speed:

1/10/25/40/50/100/200/400GbE per port

Connector cage:

32 QSFP-DD

Environmental

Temperature:

Operational: 0° to 35°C

Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C

Humidity:

Operational: 10%-85% non-condensing

Non-Operational: 10%-90% non-condensing

Altitude:

3050m

Regulatory

Safety/EMC:

CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S_Mark, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, BSMI, KCC, CCC

RoHS:

RoHS compliant

Power

Input voltage:

1x/2x, 100Vac 15A, 110Vac 15A, 120Vac 12A, 200-240Vac 10A,

50/60Hz

Note: Two power cords are provided for each power supply unit in order to meet the electrical requirements of various regions. Make sure to use the cord that meets the power requirements of your country or region.

Global power consumption:

Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 630W

Main Devices

CPU:

Intel x86 2.20GHz Quad Core

PCIe:

4x Gen 3.0

Switch:

NVIDIA Spectrum-3

Memory:

16GB RAM , 60GB SSD

Throughput

12.8 Tbps
