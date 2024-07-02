Configuring the MetroX for the First Time

Do you want to use the wizard for initial configuration? yes This configuration must be performed the first time the MetroX is operated or after resetting it to the factory defaults. Type “y” and then press <Enter>.

Step 1: Hostname? [MetroX3xc-1] To accept the default hostname, press <Enter>. Otherwise, type a different hostname and press <Enter>.

Step 2: Use DHCP on mgmt0 interface? [yes] Perform this step to obtain an IP address for the MetroX (mgmt0 is the management port of the MetroX). Typing “yes” will have the DHCP server assign the IP address

Typing “no” (no DHCP) will offer the use of the “zeroconf” configuration or not. For the use of Zeroconf, type "yes" and the session will continue. If “no” (no Zeroconf) is typed, enter a static IP and the session will continue.

Step 3: Enable IPv6 [yes] Perform this step to enable IPv6 on management ports. Type "yes" to enable enable IPv6.

Type “no” to not enable IPv6 (Step 4 will be skipped)

Step 4: Enable IPv6 autoconfig (SLAAC) on mgmt0 interface Perform this step to enable StateLess address autoconfig on external management port. Type "yes" to enable

Type "no" to disable

Step 5: Use DHCPv6 on mgmt0 interface? [yes] Perform this step to enable DHCPv6 on the MGMT0 interface.

Step 6: Enable password hardening? Perform this step to enable/disable password hardening on your machine. If enabled, new passwords will be checked upon configured restrictions. If you wish to enable it, type “yes” and press . If you wish to disable it, enter “no”

Step 7: Admin password (Must be typed)? <new_password> To avoid illegal access to the machine, type a password and press <Enter>. An admin password must be entered upon initial configuration. Due to California Senate Bill No. 327, this stage is required and cannot be skipped.

Step 8: Confirm admin password? <new_password> Confirm the password by re-entering it. Note that password characters are not printed.

Step 9: Monitor password (Must be typed)? <new_password> To avoid illegal access to the machine, please type a password and then press <Enter>. An admin password must be entered upon initial configuration. Due to California Senate Bill No. 327, this stage is required and cannot be skipped.

Step 10: Confirm monitor password? <new_password> Confirm the password by re-entering it. Note that password characters are not printed.