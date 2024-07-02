On This Page
- InfiniBand Interfaces
- Long-Haul Interfaces
- Routing and ECMP
- IP Diagnostic Tools
- System Commands
MetroX XC Routing Overview
show interfaces ib
|
show interfaces ib <interface>
Displays information on InfiniBand interfaces.
|
Syntax Description
|
Interface
|
Device/port (e.g., 1/1)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
18.01.5000
|
18.02.1000
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # show interfaces ib 1/1
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces long-haul
|
Notes
|
If the interface is not specified, then the command prints all the InfiniBand interfaces.
show interfaces ib brief
|
show interfaces ib brief
Displays brief information on the InfiniBand interfaces.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
18.01.5000
|
18.02.1000
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # show interfaces ib brief
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces ib
|
Notes
interface ib shutdown
|
interface ib <interface> shutdown
no interface ib <interface> shutdown
Disables/Enables InfiniBand physical interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
Interface
|
Device/port (e.g., 1/1)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
18.01.5000
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # interface ib 1/1 shutdown
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces ib
|
Notes
interface ib description
|
interface ib <interface> description
no interface ib <interface> description
Adds a description for an interface.
The no form of the command removes a description for an interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
Interface
|
Device/port (e.g., 1/1)
|
Description
|
A free-form string that has no semantics other than being displayed when the interface records are listed
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
18.01.5000
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # interface ib 1/1 description first port
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces ib
|
Notes
show interfaces long-haul
|
show interfaces long-haul <interface>
Displays information on long-haul interfaces.
If the interface is not specified, then the command prints all the InfiniBand
interfaces.
|
Syntax Description
|
Interface
|
Device/port (e.g., 1/1)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
18.01.5000
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # show interfaces long-haul 1/2
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces ib
|
Notes
show interfaces long-haul brief
|
show interfaces long-haul brief
Displays brief information on the long-haul interfaces.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
18.01.5000
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # show interfaces long-haul brief
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces long-haul
|
Notes
interface long-haul shutdown
|
New command
|
interface long-haul <interface> shutdown
no interface long-haul <interface> shutdown
Disables/Enables long-haul interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
Interface
|
Device/port (e.g., 1/2)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
18.01.5000
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # interface long-haul 1/2 shutdown
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces long-haul
|
Notes
interface long-haul description
|
interface long-haul <interface> description
no interface long-haul <interface> description
Adds a description for an interface.
The no form of the command removes a description for an interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
Interface
|
Device/port (e.g., 1/2)
|
Description
|
A free-form string that has no semantics other than being displayed
when the interface records are listed
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
18.01.5000
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # interface long-haul 1/2 description first port
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces long-haul
interface long-haul remote ip address
|
Notes
|
Both the local and remote IP addresses should be configured in order to pass traffic.
interface long-haul remote ip address
|
interface long-haul <interface> remote ip address <ip-address>
no interface long-haul <interface> remote ip address <ip-address> [<ip address>]
Enters user-defined remote IPv4 address for the interface.
The no form of the command removes the specified remote IPv4 address. If no address is
specified, then all IPv4 addresses of this interface are removed.
|
Syntax Description
|
interface
|
Device/port (e.g., 1/2)
|
ip-address
|
IPv4 address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
18.01.5000
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # interface long-haul 1/2 remote ip address 1.1.1.1/24
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces long-haul
interface long-haul ip address
|
Notes
interface long-haul ip address
|
interface long-haul <interface> ip address <ip-address> <mask>
no interface long-haul <interface> ip address <ip-address> [<ip address>]
Enters user-defined IPv4 address for the interface.
The no form of the command removes the specified IPv4 address. If no address is
specified, then all IPv4 addresses of this interface are removed.
|
Syntax Description
|
interface
|
Device/port (e.g., 1/2)
|
ip-address
|
IPv4 address
|
mask
|
There are two possible ways to the mask:/length (i.e. /24)
Network address (i.e. 255.255.255.0) The mask length may be configured without a space (i.e. <ipv4-address>/<length>)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
18.01.5000
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # interface long-haul 1/2 ip address 1.1.1.1/24
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces long-haul
interface long-haul ip address
|
Notes
|
Both the local and remote IP addresses should be configured in order to pass traffic.
ip route
|
ip route <ip-prefix> <netmask> {<next -hop-ip-address> | ethernet <port>} [<distance>]
no ip route <ip-prefix> <netmask> [<next -hop-ip-address>]
Configures a static route.
The no form of the command removes the static route configured.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-prefix
|
IP address.
|
netmask
|
There are two possible ways to input the mask:
|
next-hop-ip-address
|
IP address of the next hop
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
8.0.0100
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # ip route 80.80.80.0 /24 20.20.20.2
|
Related Commands
|
show ip route
|
Notes
|
The route is configurable between the Ethernet and InfiniBand subnets
show ip route
|
show ip route [static]
Displays routing table.
|
Syntax Description
|
static
|
Displays entries added through CLI commands.
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
18.01.5002
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # show ip route
|
Related Commands
|
ip route
|
Notes
|
ping
|
ping <interface> [-LRUbdfnqrvVaA] [-c count] [-i interval] [-w deadline] [-p pattern] [-s packetsize] [-t ttl] [-I interface or address] [-M mtu discovery hint] [-S sndbuf] [-T timestamp option ] [-Q tos ] [hop1 ...] destination
Sends ICMP echo requests to a specified host.
|
Syntax Description
|
Interface
|
Device/port (e.g., 1/2)
|
Linux Ping options
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
18.01.5002
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # ping interface long-haul 1/2 1.1.1.1
|
Related Commands
|
traceroute
|
Notes
|
When using -I option use the interface name + interface number, for example “ping -I vlan10”
traceroute
|
traceroute <interface> [-46dFITUnrAV] [-f first_ttl] [-g gate,...] [-i device] [-m max_ttl] [-N squeries] [-p port] [-t tos] [-l flow_label] [-w waittime] [-q nqueries] [-s src_addr] [-z sendwait] host [packetlen]
Traces the route packets take to a destination.
|
Syntax Description
|
Interface
|
Device/port (e.g., 1/2)
|
-4
|
Uses IPv4
|
-d
|
Enables socket level debugging
|
-F
|
Sets DF (“do not fragment” bit) on
|
-I
|
Uses ICMP ECHO for tracerouting
|
-T
|
Uses TCP SYN for tracerouting
|
-U
|
Uses UDP datagram (default) for tracerouting
|
-n
|
Does not resolve IP addresses to their domain names
|
-r
|
Bypasses the normal routing and send directly to a host on an attached network
|
-A
|
Performs AS path lookups in routing registries and print results directly after the corresponding addresses
|
-V
|
Prints version info and exit
|
-f
|
Starts from the first_ttl hop (instead from 1)
|
-g
|
Routes packets throw the specified gateway (maximum 8 for IPv4 and 127 for IPv6)
|
-i
|
Specifies a network interface to operate with
|
-m
|
Sets the max number of hops (max TTL to be reached)
Default: 30
|
-N
|
Sets the number of probes to be tried simultaneously
Default: 16
|
-p
|
Uses destination port. It is an initial value for the UDP destination port (incremented by each probe, default is 33434), for the ICMP seq number (incremented as well, default from 1), and the constant destination port for TCP tries (default is 80).
|
-t
|
Sets the TOS (IPv4 type of service) or TC (IPv6 traffic class) value for outgoing packets
|
-l
|
Uses specified flow_label for IPv6 packets
|
-w
|
Sets the number of seconds to wait for response to a probe (default is 5.0). Non-integer (float point) values allowed too.
|
-q
|
Sets the number of probes per each hop
Default: 3
|
-s
|
Uses source src_addr for outgoing packets
|
-z
|
Sets minimal time interval between probes (default is 0). If the value is more than 10, then it specifies a number in milliseconds, else it is a number of seconds (float point values allowed too).
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
18.01.5002
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # traceroute interface long-haul 1/2 192.168.10.70
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
tcpdump
|
tcpdump <interface> [-aAdeflLnNOpqRStuUvxX] [-c count] [-C file_size] [-E algo:secret] [-F file] [-i interface] [-M secret] [-r file] [-s snaplen] [-T type] [-w file] [-W filecount] [-y datalinktype] [-Z user] [expression]
Invokes standard binary, passing command line parameters straight through. Runs in foreground, printing packets as they arrive, until the user hits Ctrl+C.
|
Syntax Description
|
Interface
|
Device/port (e.g., 1/2)
|
Linux Ping options
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
18.01.5002
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # tcpdump interface long-haul 1/2
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show system state
|
show system state
Displays information on the state of the ConnectX cards (adapter cards) of the system.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
18.01.5002
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # show system state
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show asic-version
|
show asic-version
Displays FW versions of the ConnectX7 cards installed on the system
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
18.01.5002
|
Example
|
metrox (config) # show asic-version
|
Related Commands
|
Notes