Accessory and Replacement Parts
Ordering Part Numbers for Replacement Parts
OPN
Legacy OPN
Part Description
930-9BRKT-00JF-000
MTEF-KIT-C
Static rack installation kit for 200G 1U systems to be mounted into 430-800mm depth racks
930-9BRKT-00JJ-000
MTEF-KIT-F
Telescopic rack installation kit for 200G 1U systems to be mounted into 600-800mm depth racks
930-9BFAN-00IN-000
MTEF-FANF-C
200G 1U systems Fan Module w/ P2C airflow
930-9BFAN-00J0-000
MTEF-FANR-C
200G 1U systems Fan Module w/ C2P airflow
930-9BPSU-00JZ-000
MTEF-PSF-AC-C
200G 1U systems 1100W AC Power Supply w/ P2C airflow
930-9BPSU-00JG-000
MTEF-PSR-AC-C
200G 1U systems 1100W AC Power Supply w/ C2P airflow
HAR000631
-
Harness RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45 (for managed switches only)
ACC000501
-
NVIDIA 1U switch black power cord, 250V, 10A, 1830MM and C14 TO C13.
Note: Can be purchased as a stand-alone product with PN ACC000501-BUY.