Accessory and Replacement Parts

930-9BRKT-00JF-000 MTEF-KIT-C Static rack installation kit for 200G 1U systems to be mounted into 430-800mm depth racks

930-9BRKT-00JJ-000 MTEF-KIT-F Telescopic rack installation kit for 200G 1U systems to be mounted into 600-800mm depth racks

930-9BFAN-00IN-000 MTEF-FANF-C 200G 1U systems Fan Module w/ P2C airflow

930-9BFAN-00J0-000 MTEF-FANR-C 200G 1U systems Fan Module w/ C2P airflow

930-9BPSU-00JZ-000 MTEF-PSF-AC-C 200G 1U systems 1100W AC Power Supply w/ P2C airflow

930-9BPSU-00JG-000 MTEF-PSR-AC-C 200G 1U systems 1100W AC Power Supply w/ C2P airflow

HAR000631 - Harness RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45 (for managed switches only)