TQ8x00 MetroX®-2 HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems User Manual
Accessory and Replacement Parts

This document is preliminary and subject to change.

Ordering Part Numbers for Replacement Parts

OPN

Legacy OPN

Part Description

930-9BRKT-00JF-000

MTEF-KIT-C

Static rack installation kit for 200G 1U systems to be mounted into 430-800mm depth racks

930-9BRKT-00JJ-000

MTEF-KIT-F

Telescopic rack installation kit for 200G 1U systems to be mounted into 600-800mm depth racks

930-9BFAN-00IN-000

MTEF-FANF-C

200G 1U systems Fan Module w/ P2C airflow

930-9BFAN-00J0-000

MTEF-FANR-C

200G 1U systems Fan Module w/ C2P airflow

930-9BPSU-00JZ-000

MTEF-PSF-AC-C

200G 1U systems 1100W AC Power Supply w/ P2C airflow

930-9BPSU-00JG-000

MTEF-PSR-AC-C

200G 1U systems 1100W AC Power Supply w/ C2P airflow

HAR000631

-

Harness RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45 (for managed switches only)

ACC000501

-

NVIDIA 1U switch black power cord, 250V, 10A, 1830MM and C14 TO C13.

Note: Can be purchased as a stand-alone product with PN ACC000501-BUY.
