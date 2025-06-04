Cable Installation

All cables can be inserted or removed with the unit powered on.

To insert a cable, press the connector into the port receptacle until the connector is firmly seated. The LED indicator, corresponding to each data port, will light when the physical connection is established. When a logical connection is made, the relevant port LED will turn on.

To remove a cable, disengage the locks and slowly pull the connector away from the port receptacle. The LED indicator for that port will turn off when the cable is unseated.

For full cabling guidelines, ask your NVIDIA representative for a copy of NVIDIA Cable Management Guidelines and FAQs Application Note.

For more information about port LEDs, refer to Port LEDs.

Warning Do not force the cable into the cage with more than 40 newtons / 9.0 pounds / 4kg force. Greater insertion force may cause damage to the cable or to the cage.

Cable Orientation

Note The breakout option is intended for users planning to run HDR100 using ConnectX-6 only.

The breakout cable is a unique capability, where a single physical quad-lane QSFP port is divided into 2 dual-lane ports. It maximizes flexibility by enabling end users to use a combination of dual-lane and quad-lane interfaces according to the specific requirements of their network. All system ports may be split into 2-lane ports. Splitting a port changes the notation of that port from x/y to x/y/z with “x/y” indicating the previous notation of the port prior to the split and “z” indicating the number of the resulting single-lane port (1,2). Each sub-physical port is then handled as an individual port. For example, splitting port 5 into 2 lanes gives the following new ports: 1/5/1 & 1/5/2. For the systems splitting options, see “TQ8100/TQ8200 Splitting Options” below.

Sample Breakout Cable

Tip Splitting the interface deletes all configuration on that interface.

This feature is available only for Quantum ASIC systems.

In order to be able to use this feature, the system profile command must be activated with split-ready configuration (cross-reference to system profile command).

For more information on how to change the system’s profile to allow Split-Ready configuration, how to change the module type to a split mode, and how to unsplit a split port, please refer to the "InfiniBand Switching" chapter in the latest MLNX-OS® User Manual.

TQ8100/TQ8200 Splitting Options

Ports 1-2 have no splitting capabilites (they opeate in EDR only), while ports 3-10 are splittable - Each of them can be split to 2xQSFP56 HDR100 ports, and there are no blocking requirements.

= No split = Split X2

Logical Port Numbering Schematic

Two profiles can be selected for the TQ8x00 switch systems. The first one defines the system as a pure 10-port HDR200 switch. The other profile permits any or all QSFP ports to be split into two 2X (HDR100) ports.

The following diagrams attempt to show how the logical ports map onto the physical QSFP ports, as viewed by the IB tools (e.g. ibnetdiscover):

Switch Profile: Non-Splittable (Suitable for L2/Spine Switches)

Switch Profile: Splittable

Note Note: The IB tools report 21 logical ports. Port 21 is an internal port used for the SHARP Aggregation Node when SHARP is enabled.

Note Note: MLNX-OS will use Ethernet port numbering for split QSFP ports. For example, 2X ports 17 and 18 above will be named '1/9/1' and '1/9/2'.



