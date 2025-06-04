Info This document is preliminary and subject to change.

Kit OPN Legacy Kit OPN Rack Size and Rack Depth Range 930-9BRKT-00JF-000 MTEF-KIT-C 430-800 mm

The following parts are included in the fixed rail kit (see figure below):

2x Rack mount rails (A)

2x Rack mount blades (B)

2x Rack mount brackets (C)

8x M6 Standard cage nuts (D)

8x M6 Standard pan-head Phillips screws (E)

4x Flat Head Phillips 100 DEG 6-32X1/4" ST.ST PATCH 360 (F)

Rack Rail Kit Parts

Prerequisites:

Before mounting the system to the rack, select the way you wish to place the system. Pay attention to the airflow within the rack cooling, connector and cabling options.

While planning how to place the system, consider the two installation options shown in the figures below, and review the following points:

Make sure the system air flow is compatible with your installation selection. It is important to keep the airflow within the rack in the same direction.

Note that the part of the system to which you choose to attach the rails (the front panel direction, as demonstrated in Option 1 or the FRUs direction, as demonstrated in Option 2) will determine the system’s adjustable side. The system’s part to which the brackets are attached will be adjacent to the cabinet.

The FRU side is extractable. Mounting the rack brackets inverted to the FRU side (Option 2) will allow you to slide the FRUs, in and out.

Short Racks (430-580 mm) Installation Options

Front Side Rear Side

Standard Racks (580-800 mm) Installation Options

Front Side Rear Side

Note In short racks, the system’s ventilation openings should be framed by the designated windows in the rails, as shown below.

To mount the system into the rack:

Warning At least two people are required to safely mount the system in the rack.

Note The following steps include illustrations that show front side (ports) installation, yet all instructions apply to all installation options.