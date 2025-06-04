On This Page
Interface Specifications
This document is preliminary and subject to change.
QSFP Pin Description
Connector Pin Number
Pin Name
Signal Description
1
GND
Ground
2
Tx2n
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
3
Tx2p
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
4
GND
Ground
5
Tx4n
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
6
Tx4p
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
7
GND
Ground
8
Mod-SelL
Module Select
9
ResetL
Module Reset
10
Vcc Rx
+3.3 V Power supply receiver
11
SCL
2-wire serial interface clock
12
SDA
2-wire serial interface data
13
GND
Ground
14
Rx3p
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
15
Rx3n
Receiver Inverted Data Output
16
GND
Ground
17
Rx1p
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output
18
Rx1n
Receiver Inverted Data Output
19
GND
Ground
20
GND
Ground
21
Rx2n
Receiver Inverted Data Output 3
22
Rx2p
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output 3
23
GND
Ground
24
Rx4n
Receiver Inverted Data Output 3
25
Rx4p
Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output 3
26
GND
Ground
27
ModPrsL
Module Present
28
IntL
Interrupt
29
Vcc Tx
+3.3 V Power supply transmitter
30
Vcc 1
+3.3 V Power Supply
31
LPMode
Low Power Mode
32
GND
Ground
33
Tx3p
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
34
Tx3n
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
35
GND
Ground
36
Tx1p
Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input
37
Tx1n
Transmitter Inverted Data Input
38
GND
Ground
QSFP Connector Male and Female Views
In order to connect a host PC to the Console RJ45 port of the system, a RS232 harness cable (DB9 to RJ45) is supplied.
RJ45 to DB9 Harness Pinout