TQ8x00 MetroX®-2 HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems User Manual
Interface Specifications

This document is preliminary and subject to change.

QSFP Pin Description

image2018-11-14_14-24-7-version-1-modificationdate-1592184501370-api-v2.png

Connector Pin Number

Pin Name

Signal Description

1

GND

Ground

2

Tx2n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

3

Tx2p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

4

GND

Ground

5

Tx4n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

6

Tx4p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

7

GND

Ground

8

Mod-SelL

Module Select

9

ResetL

Module Reset

10

Vcc Rx

+3.3 V Power supply receiver

11

SCL

2-wire serial interface clock

12

SDA

2-wire serial interface data

13

GND

Ground

14

Rx3p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

15

Rx3n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

16

GND

Ground

17

Rx1p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

18

Rx1n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

19

GND

Ground

20

GND

Ground

21

Rx2n

Receiver Inverted Data Output 3

22

Rx2p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output 3

23

GND

Ground

24

Rx4n

Receiver Inverted Data Output 3

25

Rx4p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output 3

26

GND

Ground

27

ModPrsL

Module Present

28

IntL

Interrupt

29

Vcc Tx

+3.3 V Power supply transmitter

30

Vcc 1

+3.3 V Power Supply

31

LPMode

Low Power Mode

32

GND

Ground

33

Tx3p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

34

Tx3n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

35

GND

Ground

36

Tx1p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

37

Tx1n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

38

GND

Ground

QSFP Connector Male and Female Views

image2018-11-22_11-37-19-version-1-modificationdate-1592184501650-api-v2.png

RJ45 to DB9 Harness Pinout

In order to connect a host PC to the Console RJ45 port of the system, a RS232 harness cable (DB9 to RJ45) is supplied.

image2018-11-14_14-44-47-version-1-modificationdate-1592184502043-api-v2.png

