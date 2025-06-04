The data interfaces use QSFP28 and QSFP56 connectors. The full list of interfaces per system is provided in Speed and Switching Capabilities.

Each QSFP28 port can be connected with a QSFP28 cable or connector for 40/56/100Gb/s. Each QSFP56 port can be connected with QSFP56 cable or connector for 40/56/100/200Gb/s. The system offers High Power class 4 transceivers support in all ports. You may use the following NVIDIA transceivers, designed for InfiniBand EDR links on up to 10km and 40km of single mode fiber:

OPN Description MMA1L10-CR NVIDIA optical transceiver, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km SPQ-CE-ER-CDFL-M 40km 100G QSFP28 ER Optical Transceiver

InfiniBand speed is auto-adjusted by the InfiniBand protocol. NVIDIA systems support QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR InfiniBand.