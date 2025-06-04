Introduction

NVIDIA Quantum MetroX®-2 systems enable seamless connectivity between remote InfiniBand data centers or storage platforms. MetroX-2 systems extend InfiniBand connectivity to 10 or 40 kilometers, enabling high data throughput, native remote direct memory access (RDMA) communications, advanced routing, and NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™. MetroX-2 users can easily migrate application jobs from one InfiniBand center to another, or combine the compute power of multiple remote data centers together for higher overall performance and scalability.

Built with the NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand switch device, the NVIDIA Quantum MetroX-2 solution provides up to 2 EDR InfiniBand long-reach ports and 8 EDR/HDR local InfiniBand ports, delivering up to 100Gb/s data throughout for distances of 10 and 40 kilometers. NVIDIA Quantum MetroX-2 enables aggregate data and storage networking over a single, consolidated fabric. MetroX-2 RDMA technology guarantees high-performance, high-volume data-sharing between distant sites, enabling existing data centers with expansion, disaster recovery, data mirroring and campus connectivity. Designed for today’s business continuity and simplified disaster recovery design, NVIDIA Quantum MetroX-2 delivers zero Recovery Point Objective (RPO), providing the benefit of high bandwidth and simple high availability management connectivity for up to 40 kilometers.

NVIDIA TQ8100-HS2F supports up to 2 EDR QSFP28 MetroX-2 ports running 100Gb/s for up to 10 km, and up to 8 standard HDR local ports running 200Gb/s. NVIDIA Quantum MetroX-2 TQ8200-HS2F supports up to 2 EDR QSFP28 MetroX-2 ports running 100Gb/s for up to 40 km, and up to 8 standard HDR local ports running 200Gb/s.

TQ8100/TQ8200 Front View

TQ8100/TQ8200 Rear View

For additional airflow options, see Airflow.