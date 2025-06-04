LED Notifications

There are two power supply inlets in the system (for redundancy). The system can operate with only one power supply connected. In case the power supply is an FRU, a second power supply unit can be added to support hot-swap ability. Each power supply unit has a single 2 color LED on the right side of the unit, that indicates the status of the unit.

Power Status LED

Rear Side Panel

Power Supply Unit Status Front LED Assignments

LED Behavior Description Action Required Solid Green All plugged (one or two) power supplies are running normally. N/A Solid Amber One or both of the power supplies are not operational or not powered up/ the AC power cable is disconnected. Make sure the AC cable is plugged in and active. If the problem resumes, the FRUs might be faulty, and should then be replaced. Off N/A N/A

The power supply status LEDs on the rear side of the system are located on the PSUs themselves. Each PSU has one LED of its own.

Power Supply Unit Status Rear LED Assignments