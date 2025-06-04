On This Page
LED Notifications
This document is preliminary and subject to change.
The system’s LEDs are an important tool for hardware event notification and troubleshooting.
LEDs Symbols
Symbol
Name
Description
Normal Conditions
Shows the health of the system.
Green/Flashing green when booting
Shows the health of the fans.
Green
Shows the health of the power supply units.
Green
*
Lights up on command through the CLI.
Off or blue when identifying a port
System Status LED - Front Side
Front Panel
Description
The LED in the red oval shows the system’s status.
It may take up to five minutes to turn on the system. If the System Status LED shows red after five minutes, unplug the system and call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
System Status LED Assignments
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
The system is up and running normally.
N/A
Flashing Green
The system is booting up. This assignment is valid on managed systems only.
Wait up to five minutes for the end of the booting process.
Solid Amber
Major error has occurred. For example, corrupted firmware, system is overheated, etc.
If the System Status LED shows red five minutes after starting the system, unplug the system and call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
Fan Status LED - Front and Rear Sides
Front Panel
Description
Rear Panel
Both of these LEDs in the red ovals show the fans’ status.
Fan Status Front LED Assignments
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
All fans are up and running.
N/A
Solid Amber
Error, one or more fans are not operating properly.
The faulty FRUs should be replaced.
Off
System boot
N/A
Fan Status Rear LED Assignments (One LED per Fan)
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
A specific fan unit is operating.
N/A
Solid Amber
A specific fan unit is missing or not operating properly.
The fan unit should be replaced.
Off
System boot
N/A
Risk of Electric Shock! With the fan module removed, power pins are accessible within the module cavity. Do not insert tools or body parts into the fan module cavity.
There are two power supply inlets in the system (for redundancy). The system can operate with only one power supply connected. In case the power supply is an FRU, a second power supply unit can be added to support hot-swap ability. Each power supply unit has a single 2 color LED on the right side of the unit, that indicates the status of the unit.
Power Status LED
Rear Side Panel
Power Supply Unit Status Front LED Assignments
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
All plugged (one or two) power supplies are running normally.
N/A
Solid Amber
One or both of the power supplies are not operational or not powered up/ the AC power cable is disconnected.
Make sure the AC cable is plugged in and active. If the problem resumes, the FRUs might be faulty, and should then be replaced.
Off
N/A
N/A
The power supply status LEDs on the rear side of the system are located on the PSUs themselves. Each PSU has one LED of its own.
Power Supply Unit Status Rear LED Assignments
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
The PSU is running normally.
N/A
Flashing Green 1Hz
AC present / Only 12VSB on (PSU off) or PSU in Smart-on state.
Call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
Amber
AC cord unplugged or AC power lost while the second power supply still has AC input power.
Plug in the AC cord of the faulty PSU.
PS failure (including voltage out of range and power cord disconnected).
Check voltage. If OK, call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
Flashing Amber
Power supply warning events where the power supply continues to operate; high temp, high power, high current, slow fan.
Call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
Off
No AC power to all power supplies.
Call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
The UID LED is a debug feature, that the user can use to find a particular system within a cluster by turning on the UID blue LED.
To activate the UID LED on a switch system, run:
switch (config) # led MGMT uid on
To verify the LED status, run:
switch (config) # show leds
Module LED Status
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
MGMT UID Blues
To deactivate the UID LED on a switch system, run:
switch (config) # led MGMT uid off
By utilizing two pairs of two lanes per port, the systems can support up to 16 ports of 100G. You may switch between the two following states by pressing on the LED Splitting Control button:
Displaying the link status of a single 4-lane port, or of the lower 2-lane split port (if a splitter cable is used). This is the default state.
Displaying the link status of a single 4-lane port, or of the higher 2-lane split port (if a splitter cable is used).
Splitting Indication LEDs
Each time you press on the Lane Select Button, the Port LEDs display will switch to a different state, as follows:
Lane Select Button States
State
Indication LED 1
Indication LED 2
Port LEDs Display
1
On
Off
1st 2x
2
Off
On
2nd 2x
The port LEDs behavior indicates the ports’ state, as follows:
Port LEDs in InfinBand System Mode
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Off
Link is down.
Check the cable.
Solid Green
Link is up with no traffic.
N/A
Flashing Green
Link is up with traffic.
N/A
Solid Amber
Link is up.
Wait for the Logical link to raise. Check that the SM is up.
Flashing Amber
A problem with the link.
Check that the SM is up.
In InfiniBand system mode, the LED indicator, corresponding to each data port, will light orange when the physical connection is established (that is, when the unit is powered on and a cable is plugged into the port with the other end of the connector plugged into a functioning port). When a logical connection is made the LED will change to green. When data is being transferred the light will blink green.