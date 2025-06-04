Software Management

The InfiniBand Subnet Manager (SM) is a centralized entity running in the system. The SM applies network traffic related configurations such as QoS, routing, partitioning to the fabric devices. You can view and configure the Subnet Manager parameters via the CLI/WebUI. Each subnet needs one subnet manager to discover, activate and manage the subnet.

Each network requires a Subnet Manager to be running in either the system itself (system based) or on one of the nodes which is connected to the fabric (host based).

Note No more than two subnet managers are recommended for any single fabric.

The InfiniBand Subnet Manager running on the system supports up to 2048 nodes. If the fabric includes more than 2048 nodes, you may need to purchase NVIDIA's Unified Fabric Manager (UFM®) software package.

The subnet manager (OpenSM) assigns Local IDentifiers (LIDs) to each port connected to the fabric, and develops a routing table based on the assigned LIDs.

A typical installation using the OFED package will run the OpenSM subnet manager at system start up after the drivers are loaded. This automatic OpenSM is resident in memory, and sweeps the fabric approximately every 5 seconds for new adapters to add to the subnet routing tables.