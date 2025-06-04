Specifications

Speed:

TQ8100: 2 EDR QSFP28 long reach ports -100Gb/s for up to 10 km 8 standard HDR local ports - 40, 56, 100, 200 Gb/s per port TQ8200: 2 EDR QSFP28 long reach ports - 100Gb/s for up to 40 km 8 standard HDR local ports - 40, 56, 100, 200 Gb/s per port