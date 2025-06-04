Specifications
This document is preliminary and subject to change.
TQ8100 and TQ8200 Specifications
Feature
Value
Mechanical
Size:
1.7” (H) x 17” (W) x23.2” (D),
43.6mm (H) x 433.2mm (W) x 590.6mm (D)
Mounting:
19” Rack mount
Weight:
1 PSU: 11.4kg
2 PSUs: 12.488kg
Speed:
TQ8100:
2 EDR QSFP28 long reach ports -100Gb/s for up to 10 km
8 standard HDR local ports - 40, 56, 100, 200 Gb/s per port
TQ8200:
2 EDR QSFP28 long reach ports - 100Gb/s for up to 40 km
8 standard HDR local ports - 40, 56, 100, 200 Gb/s per port
Connector cage:
10 QSFP56
Environmental
Temperature:
Operational: 0° to 40°C
Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C
Humidity:
Operational: 10%-85% non-condensing
Non-Operational: 10%-90% non-condensing
Altitude:
Operational: 3050m
Non-Operational: 3050m
Noise level:
TBD
Regulatory
Safety:
CB, cTUVus, CE, CU
EMC:
EMC: CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM
RoHS:
RoHS compliant
Power
Input Voltage:
1x/2x, 10A/100-127Vac, 50/60Hz, 4.4A/200-240Vac, 50/60Hz
Global Power Consumption:
Main Devices
CPU:
x86 ComEx Broadwell D-1508
Switch:
NVIDIA Quantum™
Throughput
Switching:
4Tb/s