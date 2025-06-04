What can I help you with?
TQ8x00 MetroX®-2 HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems User Manual
Specifications

Info

This document is preliminary and subject to change.

TQ8100 and TQ8200 Specifications

Feature

Value

Mechanical

Size:

1.7” (H) x 17” (W) x23.2” (D),

43.6mm (H) x 433.2mm (W) x 590.6mm (D)

Mounting:

19” Rack mount

Weight:

1 PSU: 11.4kg

2 PSUs: 12.488kg

Speed:

TQ8100:

2 EDR QSFP28 long reach ports -100Gb/s for up to 10 km

8 standard HDR local ports - 40, 56, 100, 200 Gb/s per port

TQ8200:

2 EDR QSFP28 long reach ports - 100Gb/s for up to 40 km

8 standard HDR local ports - 40, 56, 100, 200 Gb/s per port

Connector cage:

10 QSFP56

Environmental

Temperature:

Operational: 0° to 40°C

Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C

Humidity:

Operational: 10%-85% non-condensing

Non-Operational: 10%-90% non-condensing

Altitude:

Operational: 3050m

Non-Operational: 3050m

Noise level:

TBD

Regulatory

Safety:

CB, cTUVus, CE, CU

EMC:

EMC: CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM

RoHS:

RoHS compliant

Power

Input Voltage:

1x/2x, 10A/100-127Vac, 50/60Hz, 4.4A/200-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Global Power Consumption:

Global Power Consumption

  • Max power consumption with all ports connected to AOCs: 600W

  • Max power consumption with all ports connected to DACs: 538W

Main Devices

CPU:

x86 ComEx Broadwell D-1508

Switch:

NVIDIA Quantum™

Throughput

Switching:

4Tb/s
