TQ8x00 MetroX®-2 HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems User Manual
Relevant for Models: MTQ8100 and MTQ8200
This manual describes the installation and basic use of the NVIDIA 1U HDR InfiniBand switch systems based on the NVIDIA Quantum™ switch ASIC. This manual is intended for IT managers and system administrators.
Ordering Information
System Model
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPN
Description
Lifecycle Phase
MTQ8100
MTQ8100-HS2F
920-9B110-00FH-0M2
Quantum MetroX®-2 10km long reach 100Gb/s switch, 2 long reach QSFP28 ports, 8 standard HDR ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 dual core, standard depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit
Mass Production
MTQ8200
MTQ8200-HS2F
920-9B110-00FH-0M1
Quantum MetroX®-2 40km long reach 100Gb/s switch, 2 long reach QSFP28 ports, 8 standard HDR ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 dual core, standard depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit
Mass Production
Related Documentation
Document
Description
InfiniBand Architecture Specification
Release 1.3.1, November 2, 2016 and
Vol. 2, Release 1.4
The InfiniBand Trade Association (IBTA) InfiniBand® specification at https://www.infinibandta.org.
MLNX-OS® User Manual
This document contains information regarding the configuration and management of the MLNX-OS® software. See https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/category/mlnxos.
Hands-on workshops
https://academy.nvidia.com/en/infiniband-customized-training/
NVIDIA Networking Support
Revision History
A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Document Revision History.