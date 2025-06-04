TQ8x00 MetroX®-2 HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems User Manual

Relevant for Models: MTQ8100 and MTQ8200

This manual describes the installation and basic use of the NVIDIA 1U HDR InfiniBand switch systems based on the NVIDIA Quantum™ switch ASIC. This manual is intended for IT managers and system administrators.

Ordering Information

System Model NVIDIA SKU Legacy OPN Description Lifecycle Phase MTQ8100 MTQ8100-HS2F 920-9B110-00FH-0M2 Quantum MetroX®-2 10km long reach 100Gb/s switch, 2 long reach QSFP28 ports, 8 standard HDR ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 dual core, standard depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit Mass Production MTQ8200 MTQ8200-HS2F 920-9B110-00FH-0M1 Quantum MetroX®-2 40km long reach 100Gb/s switch, 2 long reach QSFP28 ports, 8 standard HDR ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 dual core, standard depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit Mass Production

Related Documentation

Document Description InfiniBand Architecture Specification Release 1.3.1, November 2, 2016 and Vol. 2, Release 1.4 The InfiniBand Trade Association (IBTA) InfiniBand® specification at https://www.infinibandta.org. MLNX-OS® User Manual This document contains information regarding the configuration and management of the MLNX-OS® software. See https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/category/mlnxos. Hands-on workshops https://academy.nvidia.com/en/infiniband-customized-training/ NVIDIA Networking Support See https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/support/.

Revision History

A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Document Revision History.