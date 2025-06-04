What can I help you with?

TQ8x00 MetroX®-2 HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems User Manual
Relevant for Models: MTQ8100 and MTQ8200

This manual describes the installation and basic use of the NVIDIA 1U HDR InfiniBand switch systems based on the NVIDIA Quantum™ switch ASIC. This manual is intended for IT managers and system administrators.

Ordering Information

System Model

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Description

Lifecycle Phase

MTQ8100

MTQ8100-HS2F

920-9B110-00FH-0M2

Quantum MetroX®-2 10km long reach 100Gb/s switch, 2 long reach QSFP28 ports, 8 standard HDR ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 dual core, standard depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

Mass Production

MTQ8200

MTQ8200-HS2F

920-9B110-00FH-0M1

Quantum MetroX®-2 40km long reach 100Gb/s switch, 2 long reach QSFP28 ports, 8 standard HDR ports, 2 Power Supplies (AC), x86 dual core, standard depth, P2C airflow, Rail Kit

Mass Production

Related Documentation

Document

Description

InfiniBand Architecture Specification

Release 1.3.1, November 2, 2016 and

Vol. 2, Release 1.4

The InfiniBand Trade Association (IBTA) InfiniBand® specification at https://www.infinibandta.org.

MLNX-OS® User Manual

This document contains information regarding the configuration and management of the MLNX-OS® software. See https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/category/mlnxos.

Hands-on workshops

https://academy.nvidia.com/en/infiniband-customized-training/

NVIDIA Networking Support

See https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/support/.

Revision History

A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Document Revision History.
