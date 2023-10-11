NVIDIA UEFI Release Notes v14.30.13
Release Notes Update History

Revision

Date

Description

14.30.13

May 08, 2023

Initial release of this Release Notes version.

This version introduces Changes and New Features.

Overview

UEFI is a standard firmware interface designed to replace BIOS. Mellanox UEFI Network driver is compliant with UEFI specification version 2.7 and allows boot over network via PXE (Preboot eXecution Environment). This network driver allows remote boot over InfiniBand or Ethernet, or Boot over iSCSI (Bo-iSCSI) in UEFI mode, and also supports the SecureBoot standard.

The UEFI Network driver allows IT managers the flexibility to deploy servers with a single adapter card into InfiniBand or Ethernet networks while also enabling booting from LAN or remote storage targets. In addition to boot capabilities, NVIDIA® UEFI Network driver provides firmware management and diagnostic protocols compliant with the UEFI specification.

Software Download

Please visit the UEFI webpage.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 11, 2023
