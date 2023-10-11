Changes and New Features
|
Category
|
Change
|
Rev. 14.30.13
|
Hii Menu
|
Added a new Hii setting to the NIC Configuration menu - "Boot Legacy Interrupt". It is used to enable/disable interrupt support in boot legacy mode.
For Further information, please refer to the PreBoot User Manual.
|
Added a new Hii setting to the NIC Configuration menu - "DHCP Client-ID HW Type IB". It is used to enable/disable sending DHCP client-ID option (61) with Hardware IB Type + GUID, instead of full prefix + GUID.
for Further information, please refer to the PreBoot User Manual
|
Added a new Hii setting to the Nic Configuration menu - "DHCP HW Type IB". It is used to enable/disable sending DHCP IB discover packets with Hardware Type IB and Hardware GUID address instead of MAC address.
for Further information, please refer to the PreBoot User Manual
|
Adapter Cards
|
Added support for BlueField-3 adapter cards at GA level.
The following are the lists of UEFI APIs (protocols) installed over UEFI:
|
Driver handle
|
|
PCI controller handle
|
|
Port handle
(child handle to PCI controller handle, one handle per port)
|