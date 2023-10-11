NVIDIA UEFI Release Notes v14.30.13
Changes and New Features

Category

Change

Rev. 14.30.13

Hii Menu

Added a new Hii setting to the NIC Configuration menu - "Boot Legacy Interrupt". It is used to enable/disable interrupt support in boot legacy mode.

For Further information, please refer to the PreBoot User Manual.

Added a new Hii setting to the NIC Configuration menu - "DHCP Client-ID HW Type IB". It is used to enable/disable sending DHCP client-ID option (61) with Hardware IB Type + GUID, instead of full prefix + GUID.

for Further information, please refer to the PreBoot User Manual

Added a new Hii setting to the Nic Configuration menu - "DHCP HW Type IB". It is used to enable/disable sending DHCP IB discover packets with Hardware Type IB and Hardware GUID address instead of MAC address.

for Further information, please refer to the PreBoot User Manual

Adapter Cards

Added support for BlueField-3 adapter cards at GA level.

Installed UEFI APIs (Protocols)

The following are the lists of UEFI APIs (protocols) installed over UEFI:

Driver handle

  • EFI Component name Protocol

  • EFI Component name 2 Protocol

  • EFI Diagnostics Protocol

  • EFI Diagnostics 2 Protocol

  • EFI Driver Health Protocol

PCI controller handle

  • EFI Driver binding protocol (driver start, stop, supported) installed by system UEFI on handle

Port handle

(child handle to PCI controller handle, one handle per port)

  • EFI Device Path Protocol

  • EFI Network Interface Identifier Protocol (UNDI)
