NVIDIA UEFI Release Notes v14.30.13
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  NVIDIA UEFI Release Notes v14.30.13  Compatible Products

On This Page

Compatible Products

Supported Adapter Cards and Firmware

Adapter Cards

Firmware Version

NVIDIA BlueField-3

32.37.1014

NVIDIA BlueField-2

24.37.1014

NVIDIA ConnectX-7

28.37.1014

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx

26.37.1014

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx

22.37.1014

NVIDIA ConnectX-6

20.37.1014

The following are the supported legacy HCAs and firmware versions:

HCAs

Firmware Version

FlexBoot Version

UEFI Version

NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Ex

16.35.2000

3.6.901

14.29.14

NVIDIA BlueField

18.33.1048

3.6.502

14.26.17

ConnectX-4 Lx

14.32.1010

14.25.17

ConnectX-4

12.28.2006

3.6.102

14.22.14

ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro

2.42.5000

3.4.752

N/A

For the complete list of supported cards, please refer to NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 Lx and above firmware web pages at http://www.mellanox.com/page/firmware_download.

Supported Tools (MFT)

Tools

Version

MFT

4.24.0

Package Contents

UEFI packages contain UEFI rom files per device type.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 11, 2023
content here