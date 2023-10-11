NVIDIA UEFI Release Notes v14.31.20

Revision Date Description 14.31.20 August 10, 2023 Initial release of this Release Notes version. This version introduces Changes and New Features.

UEFI is a standard firmware interface designed to replace BIOS. Mellanox UEFI Network driver is compliant with UEFI specification version 2.7 and allows boot over network via PXE (Preboot eXecution Environment). This network driver allows remote boot over InfiniBand or Ethernet, or Boot over iSCSI (Bo-iSCSI) in UEFI mode, and also supports the SecureBoot standard.

The UEFI Network driver allows IT managers the flexibility to deploy servers with a single adapter card into InfiniBand or Ethernet networks while also enabling booting from LAN or remote storage targets. In addition to boot capabilities, NVIDIA® UEFI Network driver provides firmware management and diagnostic protocols compliant with the UEFI specification.

