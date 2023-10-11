Changes and New Features
|
Category
|
Change
|
Rev. 14.31.20
|
Hii Menu
|
Added a new sub-menu to the main Hii settings menu - "BlueField Internal CPU Configuration". This menu is used for BlueField Internal settings configuration.
For Further information, please refer to the PreBoot User Manual.
|
Added a new sub-menu to the main Hii settings menu - "BlueField External Host Priv Configuration". It is used for external Host settings configuration on BlueFiled.
For further information, please refer to the PreBoot User Manual.
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3
|
Added the ability to boot the device using UEFI from an external host when the device is working in Enhanced NIC Mode.
|
On BlueFIled-3 DPU (ARM side), the UEFI driver exposes a new Adapter Protocol Information GUID to report the device mode (NIC mode/DPU mode) to the ARM UEFI.
|
Socket Direct
|
On Socket-Direct dual port devices, added support to control the second port through AUX PCI on Preboot UEFI environment, when PCI_PC_NUM=1 is configured.
The following are the lists of UEFI APIs (protocols) installed over UEFI:
|
Driver handle
|
|
PCI controller handle
|
|
Port handle
(child handle to PCI controller handle, one handle per port)
|