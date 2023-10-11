NVIDIA UEFI Release Notes v14.31.20
Changes and New Features

Category

Change

Rev. 14.31.20

Hii Menu

Added a new sub-menu to the main Hii settings menu - "BlueField Internal CPU Configuration". This menu is used for BlueField Internal settings configuration.

For Further information, please refer to the PreBoot User Manual.

Added a new sub-menu to the main Hii settings menu - "BlueField External Host Priv Configuration". It is used for external Host settings configuration on BlueFiled.

For further information, please refer to the PreBoot User Manual.

NVIDIA BlueField-3

Added the ability to boot the device using UEFI from an external host when the device is working in Enhanced NIC Mode.

On BlueFIled-3 DPU (ARM side), the UEFI driver exposes a new Adapter Protocol Information GUID to report the device mode (NIC mode/DPU mode) to the ARM UEFI.

Socket Direct

On Socket-Direct dual port devices, added support to control the second port through AUX PCI on Preboot UEFI environment, when PCI_PC_NUM=1 is configured.

Installed UEFI APIs (Protocols)

The following are the lists of UEFI APIs (protocols) installed over UEFI:

Driver handle

  • EFI Component name Protocol

  • EFI Component name 2 Protocol

  • EFI Diagnostics Protocol

  • EFI Diagnostics 2 Protocol

  • EFI Driver Health Protocol

PCI controller handle

  • EFI Driver binding protocol (driver start, stop, supported) installed by system UEFI on handle

Port handle

(child handle to PCI controller handle, one handle per port)

  • EFI Device Path Protocol

  • EFI Network Interface Identifier Protocol (UNDI)
