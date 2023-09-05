On This Page
Alert Count Summary
URL
GET /cyber-ai/analytics/summary
URL filters:
From – retrieve alerts triggered within the last given time period:
?from=-<time>
Supported time units: h (for hours), d (for days), w (for weeks), m (for months). For example: ?from=-6h.
Probability – return all alerts with probability equal to, or greater than the given probability
?min_probability=<0-100>
Request Data
none
Response
{ "network_alerts": { "Critical": 422, "Major": 10, "Minor": 0, "Warning": 0, "Suspect": 0, "Info": 0 }, "tenant_alerts": {{…}, "Critical": 11, "Major": 10, "Minor": 0, "Warning": 7 }, "link_failures_predictions": {{…}, }, "link_anomaly_predictions": {…}, "cable_events": {{…} } }Warning
If successful, the analytics summary is returned in JSON format.
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad Request (invalid argument)
Cables Distribution Counts
Cable Length
URL
GET /cyber-ai/analytics/distribution/cable-length
URL filters:
From – retrieve cable distributions based on cable’s length with alerts counts from a specific time:
?from=-<time>
Request Data
none
Response
{ "20":{ "normal": 2090, "alerted": 212 }, "30":{ "normal": 968, "alerted": 487 }
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request (invalid argument)
Cable Technology Type
URL
GET /cyber-ai/analytics/distribution/cable-type
URL filters
From – retrieve cable distributions based on cable’s technology with alerts counts from a specific time:
?from=-<time>
Request Data
none
Response codes
Status
Description
200
Success
400
Bad request (invalid argument)