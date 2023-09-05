Bug Fixes in This Release
Ref #
Issue
3526950
Description: Fixed database exception pop-up when inserting link anomaly.
Keywords: Database, Link Anomaly
Discovered in Release: 2.4.0
3500018
Description: Rectified Analytics job files cleanup issue.
Keywords: Analytics Job, Cleanup, File
Discovered in Release: 2.4.0
3467140
Description: Added names of stuck jobs to the Cyber-AI status mail.
Keywords: Status Mail, Stuck Jobs
Discovered in Release: 2.4.0
3465217
Description: Fixed the last-fail-time and last-run displayed in the job status report table.
Keywords: last-fail-time, Jobs, Status Report
Discovered in Release: 2.4.0
3459304
Description: Fixed Cable daily job failure due to infinity value set in the cable info file.
Keywords: Cable Daily Job, Infinity Value, Cable Info File
Discovered in Release: 2.3.0
3448286
Description: Fixed issues in Crypto aggregation jobs while generating mining events.
Keywords: Crypto Aggregation Jobs, Mining Events
Discovered in Release: 2.4.0