Changes and New Features History
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Cyber-AI plugins
|
Added Running Cyber-AI Plugin
|
Deploying UFM Cyber-AI from an ISO File
|
Added instructions on deploying UFM Cyber-AI from an ISO file. For more information, refer to Appendix - Deploying UFM Cyber-AI from an ISO File
|
Feature
|
Description
|
DPU telemetry Integration
|
Accumulate telemetry data from ethtool and sysfs providers.
|
Cyber-AI Appliance OS Remanufacture
|
Added instructions on how to remanufacture the Cyber-AI appliance and OS. For more information, refer to Appendix - Cyber-AI Appliance OS Remanufacture.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Morpheus integration
|
Included Morpheus Integration in the production level
|
Cable Anomalities Detection
|
Added additional properties to the Cable Animalities Detection table
|
Cable Analysis Improvements
|
Added the following:
|
Automatic Evaluation License
|
Generated default evaluation license on first launch
|
Reorganized Cyber AI Tools
|
All Cyber AI tools are documented and have the ‘ufm-cai-‘ prefix
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Recommended Actions
|
Recommended actions for anomalies and alerts were improved to give a recommendation procedure and steps to follow to fix this alert/anomaly
|
Support SLURM based on UFM Logical-Servers
|
Aggregate data from devices that belongs to the same logical server, analyze this data and find alerts or anomalies at the logical server level
|
Combining of Cable info into one tab
|
Two cable tabs were combined into one tab for better user experience
|
Filtering Up to Down only for Anomaly View
|
SanKey graphs are not to be filtered once other objects filtered
|
Refresh button adding to all UFM Cyber-AI tabs
|
Added manual and automatic refresh per each dashboard
|
Adding Version Number to every tab in UFM Cyber-AI
|
Version number should be available on every tab in UFM Cyber-AI
|
Detecting incompatible FW version in UFM Cyber-AI
|
Sometime the statistics are coming zero due to incompatible version of FW.
|
Morpheus integration
|
Morpheus Integration was tested in Beta level, but not included
|
Integrate GPU usage for model training
|
Using GPU to enhance performance of model training was tested in POC level, but not included
|
Integration and Infrastructure improvement
|
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Cable Anomalies
|
Added new cable anomalies analysis based on cable attributes trend, a tachometer indication was added also for each anomaly
|
HA Service (2 nodes)
|
Added high-availability (HA) support for two Cyber-AI appliances based on DRBD and Pacemaker
|
Weekly average
|
Added ability to display weekly average graphs for relevant counters
|
Data cleanup
|
Added support for data cleanup, purge, or archiving of old UFM Cyber-AI data files
|
Anomalies Analysis View
|
Added new tab for Anomaly Analysis view