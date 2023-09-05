Known Issues History
|
Ref #
|
Issue
|
3448286
|
Description: Crypto mining events are not being raised
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Crypto Mining Events
|
3054757/3054735
|
Description: Upgrade of UFM Cyber-AI with UFM Enterprise from 1.1.0 to 2.0.0 does not work.
|
Workaround: Uninstall UFM Enterprise and upgrade Cyber-AI.
|
Keywords: Upgrade UFM Enterprise HA.
|
Discovered in version: 2.0.0
|
2939711
|
Description: Cable information collection error occurs when running in HA mode.
|
Workaround: The operation succeeds when reattempted.
|
Keywords: Cables HA
|
Discovered in version: 2.0.0
|
2854289
|
Description: Several ports are open in the UFM Cyber-AI appliance; such as 22, 23, 443, 8443.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Open ports
|
Discovered in version: 1.1
|
|
2903566
|
Description: Anomalies with probability equals to zero will have a “Notice” severity instead of “Warning”.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Anomaly probability Notice
|
Discovered in version: 1.1
|
2872303
|
Description: HA take-over/fail-over has a stickiness time interval of 15 minutes, if reboot is done on the master during this period it will take ownership once it's up.
|
Workaround: Try to avoid rebooting system during the 15 minutes interval.
|
Keywords: HA take-over/fail over
|
Discovered in version: 1.1