NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  Settings and Configuration

Settings and Configuration

Inside the container, the directory /config contains the configuration files for the UFM Cyber-AI application. The file launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini is the main configuration file.

The basic configurations of launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini are listed in the following table:

Section

Key

Type

Default

Description

ibdiagnet

ibdiagnet_enabled

Boolean

true

Enable/disable running ibdiagnet process

data_dir

String

/data

data_dirString/dataDirectory in which UFM Cyber-AI data is placed

ibdiag_output_dir

String

/tmp/ibd

Directory in which ibdiagnet places files

sample_rate

Integer

Frequency of collecting port counter data

hca

String

mlx5_2

Card to use

app_name

String

/opt/collectx/bin/ibdiagnet

Full path of the ibdiagnet application

topology_mode

String

discover

Topology policy

topology_discovery_factor

Integer

0

Every "n" iterations, run discovery, otherwise, use result from last run if 0 or 1

retention

retention_enabled

Boolean

true

Enable/disable retention service

retention_interval

Time

1d

Interval to wait before running the retention process

retention_age

Time

100d

Period to reserve the collected data

compression

compression_enabled

Boolean

true

Enable/disable compression service

compression_interval

Time

6h

Interval to wait before running the compression service

compression_age

Time

12h

Period to reserve the compressed data

cable_info

cable_info_schedule

csv

Weekday/hr:min,hr:hm
Time to collect cable info data

Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here