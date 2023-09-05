NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  Document Revision History

Document Revision History

Revision

Date

Description of Changes

6.10.0

Jul, 2022

Updated all chapters to reflect relevant changes.

Oct, 2022

Updated Uninstalling UFM

6.9

Apr, 2022

Updated the following chapters:

Dec, 2022

Updated Upgrading UFM Software

6.8

Dec 09, 2021

No changes from UFM 6.7

6.7

Jul 05, 2021

Updated link reference in Deploying UFM as Docker Container

6.6

Nov 02, 2020

Added appendix Configuring UFM Over Static IPv4 Address

6.5.2

Nov 02, 2020

No changes from UFM 6.5.1

6.5.1

Aug 31, 2020

No changes from UFM 6.5

