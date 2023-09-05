Installing UFM Server Software

Verify that a supported version of Linux is installed on your machine. For details, see UFM System Requirements.

The following table lists the packages that must be installed on your machine (according to system OS) before you install the UFM server software.

RedHat 7 RedHat 8 Ubuntu 18.04 Ubuntu 20.04 psmisc psmisc sqlite3 sqlite3 bc bc apache2 apache2 httpd httpd ssl-cert ssl-cert mariadb mariadb libcurl4 libcurl4 mariadb-server mariadb-server snmpd snmpd mariadb-devel php cron cron php net-snmp logrotate logrotate MySQL-python net-snmp-libs chrpath chrpath net-snmp net-snmp-utils bc bc net-snmp-libs mod_ssl acl acl net-snmp-utils iptables supervisor supervisor mod_ssl libnsl python3-virtualenv python3.9 iptables telnet python3-venv python3.9-venv pexpect libxml2 gawk gawk telnet libxslt sshpass sshpass pyOpenSSL unixODBC lftp lftp libxml2 infiniband-diags libibumad3(>= 52mlnx1-1.53105) libibumad3(>= 52mlnx1-1.53105) libxslt sudo libibverbs1(>= 52mlnx1-1.53105) libibverbs1(>= 52mlnx1-1.53105) unixODBC gnutls librdmacm1(>= 28.0) librdmacm1(>= 28.0) infiniband-diags qperf rdma-core(>= 28.0) rdma-core(>= 28.0) cairo sqlite sudo mod_session gnutls apr-util-openssl qperf net-tools sqlite jansson mod_session libmemcached apr-util-openssl python3-virtualenv net-tools supervisor supervisor sshpass sshpass lftp lftp librdmacm( >= 28.0) librdmacm( >= 28.0) rdma-core( >= 28.0) rdma-core( >= 28.0) mft mft python3-pip pip3

In addition, ensure the following before you begin installation: