Upgrading UFM Software
After UFM® installation, UFM detects existing UFM versions previously installed on the machine and prompts you to run a clean install of the new version or to upgrade. We recommend backing up the UFM configuration before upgrading the UFM as specified in section UFM Database and Configuration File Backup.
You can upgrade the UFM standalone server software for InfiniBand from the previous UFM version.
To upgrade the UFM server software:
Create a temporary directory (for example /tmp/ufm).
Open the UFM software zip file that you downloaded. The zip file contains the following installation files for:
RedHat 7/CentOS 7/OEL 7: ufm-X.X -XXX.el7.x86_64.tgz
RedHat 8/CentOS 8/OEL 8: ufm-X.X -XXX.el8.x86_64.tgz
Ubuntu 18.04: ufm-X.X -XXX.ubuntu18.x86_64.tgz
Ubuntu 20.04: ufm-X.X -XXX.ubuntu20.x86_64.tgz
Extract the installation file for your system's OS to the temporary directory that you created.
Stop the UFM server. Run:
/etc/init.d/ufmd stop
From within the temporary directory, run the following command as root:
./upgrade.shWarning
A configuration backup file will be created in the running directory (e.g. /tmp/ufm). The backup file name is ufm_X.X.X_bkp.zip (X.X.X is the previous version).
Upgrade from the previous version: the existing UFM data and configuration are preserved.
In case upgrade.sh script stops before completion (e.g. missing prerequisite), the upgrade procedure can be resumed by fixing the issue (e.g. installing missing prerequisite) and rerunning ./upgrade.sh again.
Restart the UFM server. Run:
systemctl start ufm-enterprise.serviceWarning
/etc/init.d/ufmd start - Available for backward compatibility.
After the upgrade, remove the temporary directory
You can upgrade the UFM server HA software for InfiniBand from the previous release. The upgrade is performed on both servers.
To upgrade the UFM server software:
Stop UFM HA cluster
ufm_ha_cluster stop
Open the UFM software zip file that you downloaded. The zip file contains the following installation files:
RedHat 7/CentOS 7/OEL 7: ufm-X.X -XXX.el7.x86_64.tgz
RedHat 8/CentOS 8/OEL 8: ufm-X.X -XXX.el8.x86_64.tgz
Extract the installation file for your system's OS to a temporary directory.
From the installation folder, run the following command:
./upgrade.sh
Install the latest UFM HA package. Follow steps 3-5 in Installing UFM Server Software for High Availability.Important
There is no need to configure the UFM HA package after the installation procedure.
After the upgrade, start the UFM HA cluster. Run:
ufm_ha_cluster start
You can upgrade the UFM server HA software for InfiniBand from the previous release. The upgrade is performed on both servers.
To upgrade the UFM server software:
Stop UFM HA cluster:
master# ufm_ha_cluster stop
Extract the new UFM package:
master# tar -xzf ufm-
6.10.
0-
3.ubuntu18.mofed5.tgz
Enter to the installation folder:
master# cd /tmp/ufm-
6.10.
0-
3.ubuntu18.mofed5
Run the below command to backup the previous UFM version:
master# ./ufm_backup.sh
6.9.
1
Move the generated backup file into a temporary folder:
master# mv ufm_6.
9.1_bkp.zip /tmp/
Run the following command to cleanup the UFM HA cluster on the master node:
master# ufm_ha_cluster cleanup
Run the following command to cleanup the UFM HA cluster on the standby node:
slave# ufm_ha_cluster cleanup
On the master node, remove the UFM HA indicator file:
master# rm -rf /opt/ufm/files/config_ha /opt/ufm/indicators/ufm_ha||
true
On the standby node, remove the UFM HA indicator file:
slave# rm -rf /opt/ufm/files/config_ha /opt/ufm/indicators/ufm_ha ||
true
On the master node, run the following upgrade command
master# cd /tmp/ufm-
6.10.
0-
3.ubuntu18.mofed5 && ./upgrade.sh
Wait until the upgrade procedure on the master node is done.
On the standby node, run the following upgrade command:
slave# cd /tmp/ufm-
6.10.
0-
3.ubuntu18.mofed5 && ./upgrade.sh
On the master node, run the following command to restore the backup file of the previous version.
master# /opt/ufm/scripts/ufm_restore.sh -f /tmp/ufm_6.
9.1_bkp.zip -u
On the master node, configure UFM HA. Run:
master# configure_ha_nodes.sh --cluster-password
123456--main-hostname swx-ci-
29--main-ip
10.209.
36.143--main-sync-
interfaceenp5s0f0 --standby-hostname swx-ci-
30--standby-ip
10.209.
36.45--standby-sync-
interfaceenp5s0f0 --virtual-ip
10.209.
36.253
Run the following to check the UFM HA cluster status:
# ufm_ha_cluster status
The UFM should be up and running in HA configuration.