Events Policy REST API

  • Description – these interfaces are used for retrieving information on and updating existing event policies in UFM

  • Request URL – /ufmRest/app/events_policy

  • Main operations

    • Get all events policies

    • Get an events policy using its ID

    • Update a specific events policy

Get All Events Policies

  • Description – retrieve information on all events policies in UFM

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/events_policy/

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data – N/A

  • Response

    {
    "133": {
        "severity": "Minor", 
        "to_snmp": false, 
        "use_alarm": true, 
        "threshold": 10.0, 
        "to_syslog": false, 
        "policy_object": "Port", 
        "duration": 300, 
        "to_ui": true, 
        "to_mail": false, 
        "call_script": false, 
        "to_log": true, 
        "description": "Port Normalized Transmit Wait",
        "action":"Isolated"
    }, 
    "130": {
        "severity": "Minor", 
        "to_snmp": false, 
        "use_alarm": true, 
        "threshold": 1.0, 
        "to_syslog": false, 
        "policy_object": "Port", 
        "duration": 0, 
        "to_ui": true, 
        "to_mail": false, 
        "call_script": false, 
        "to_log": true, 
        "description": "Non-optimal link width"
    }
}

  • Possible Filters – may be used to filter the request:

    • ids – retrieves information on events policies per ID
      Example:

      GET /ufmRest/app/events_policy?ids=133,135

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get Events Policy

  • Description – retrieve information on an events policy using its ID

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/events_policy/<policy_id>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data – N/A

  • Response

    {
    "severity": "Minor", 
    "to_snmp": false, 
    "use_alarm": true, 
    "threshold": 10.0, 
    "to_syslog": false, 
    "policy_object": "Port", 
    "duration": 300, 
    "to_ui": true, 
    "to_mail": false, 
    "call_script": false, 
    "to_log": true, 
    "description": "Port Normalized Transmit Wait",
    "action":"Isolated"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Update Events Policy

  • Description – update an existing events policy using its ID

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/events_policy/<policy_id>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data

    {
  "duration": 10,
  "to_log": true,
  "to_syslog": true,
  "to_snmp": true,
  "to_ui": true,
  "to_mail": true,
  "use_alarm": true,
  "threshold": 10,
  "call_script":true,
  "severity": "Warning",
  "action": "Isolated"
}

  • Response – N/A

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

Update Events Policies

  • Description – update multiple existing event policies

  • Request URL – PATCH /ufmRest/app/events_policy

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data

    [
{
"name": "64",
"to_log": true,
"to_mail": false,
"to_snmp": false,
"to_syslog": false,
"to_ui": true,
"use_alarm": false
},
{
"name": "65",
"to_log": true,
"to_mail": false,
"to_snmp": false,
"to_syslog": false,
"to_ui": true,
"use_alarm": true
},
{
"name": "66",
"to_log": true,
"to_mail": false,
"to_snmp": false,
"to_syslog": false,
"to_ui": true,
"use_alarm": false
}
]

  • Response – N/A

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST
