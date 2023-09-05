NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  Logging REST API

On This Page

Logging REST API

  • Description – retrieve different types of logs

  • Request URL – /ufmRest/app/logs/<type>

  • Types –

    • Event

    • SM

    • UFM

Get Log

  • Description – get log file of a specific type

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/logs/<type>[&length=<number>]

    • Length is an optional limit on the number of returned lines and defaults to 500. It cannot be set to more than 10000

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response – content attribute will contain the logs text

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)

Create History

  • Description – create a file with log entries from a specific time range (including archived logs)

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/logs/<type>/history?start=<timestamp>&end=<timestamp>[&length=<number>][&tz=<timezone>]

    • Start and end are the time range in milliseconds

    • Length is an optional limit on the number of returned lines and defaults to configuration option max_history_lines (100000)

    • Tz is an optional timezone and defaults to utc. Must be one of these values.

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response – the HTTP Response Location Header will contain URI with job ID created for generating the file. Once the job is successfully finished, its Summary field will have the following format:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {"result_exceeds_limit":false,"file_name":"event_history_admin","limit":10000}

    Where limit is the given/default length, result_exceeds_limit indicates whether increasing the limit will return more data, and file_name points to the result file. The file can be obtained by using:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    GET /ufm_web/<file_name>

  • Status Codes

    • 202 – accepted. Job ID created successfully.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here