Logical Server (LS) Auditing REST API

  • Description – these interfaces allow users to retrieve information on logical servers lifecycle events and performance during a lifecycle

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/environments/auditing

  • Main Operations

    • Lifecycle Operations

    • Get all logical servers grouped by environments

    • Get all logical servers for a specific environment

    • Get all LS lifecycle events grouped by environment

    • Get all LS lifecycle events for a specific logical server

  • Performance Operation

    • Get LS performance counters for a specific logical server

Get All Logical Servers Grouped by Environments

  • Description – lists all logical servers (available for auditing) grouped by environments

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/environments/auditing

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
    "env2": [
        "ls_2_2", 
        "ls_2_1"
    ], 
    "env1": [
        "ls_1_1", 
        "ls_1_2"
    ]
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Get All Logical Servers for Environment

  • Description – Lists all logical servers (available for auditing) for a specific environment

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/environments/<env_name>/auditing

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
    "ls_1_1", 
    "ls_1_2"
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Get All Lifecycle Events for All Logical Servers

  • Description – lists all lifecycle events for all logical servers

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/environments/<env_name>/logical_servers/auditing

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
    {
        "job_id": "env1.ls_1_1", 
        "life_cycle_report": [
            {
                "description": "Network Interface env1_ls_1_1_management added to LS ls_1_1", 
                "event": "Attach Network to Logical Server", 
                "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:14"
            }, 
            {
                "description": "Created Logical Server ls_1_1", 
                "event": "Logical Server Created", 
                "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:14"
            }, 
            {
                "description": "Compute ls_1_1/1 (smg-ib-apl001-gen1 HCA-1:0) allocated to LS ls_1_1", 
                "event": "Compute Resource Allocated", 
                "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:16"
            }, 
            {
                "description": "Compute ls_1_1/2 (smg-ib-apl002-gen1 HCA-1:0) allocated to LS ls_1_1", 
                "event": "Compute Resource Allocated", 
                "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:16"
            }, 
            {
                "description": " LS ls_1_1: 2 resources allocated", 
                "event": "Logical Server Resources Allocated", 
                "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:16"
            }, 
            {
                "description": "LS state changed from running to allocated", 
                "event": "Logical Server State Changed", 
                "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:16"
            }, 
            {
                "description": "LS state changed from allocated to deployed", 
                "event": "Logical Server State Changed", 
                "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:17"
            }, 
            {
                "description": "LS state changed from deployed to running", 
                "event": "Logical Server State Changed", 
                "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:18"
            }
        ]
    }, 
    {
        "job_id": "env1.ls_1_2", 
        "life_cycle_report": [
            {
                "description": "Network Interface env1_ls_1_2_management added to LS ls_1_2", 
                "event": "Attach Network to Logical Server", 
                "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:36"
            }, 
            {
                "description": "Created Logical Server ls_1_2", 
                "event": "Logical Server Created", 
                "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:36"
            }, 
            {
                "description": "Compute ls_1_2/1 (smg-ib-apl003-gen1 HCA-1:0) allocated to LS ls_1_2", 
                "event": "Compute Resource Allocated", 
                "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:38"
            }, 
            {
                "description": "Compute ls_1_2/2 (smg-ib-apl005-gen2 HCA-1:0) allocated to LS ls_1_2", 
                "event": "Compute Resource Allocated", 
                "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:38"
            }, 
            {
                "description": "Compute ls_1_2/3 (smg-ib-apl004-gen1 HCA-1:0) allocated to LS ls_1_2", 
                "event": "Compute Resource Allocated", 
                "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:38"
            }, 
            {
                "description": " LS ls_1_2: 3 resources allocated", 
                "event": "Logical Server Resources Allocated", 
                "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:38"
            }, 
            {
                "description": "LS state changed from running to allocated", 
                "event": "Logical Server State Changed", 
                "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:38"
            }, 
            {
                "description": "LS state changed from allocated to deployed", 
                "event": "Logical Server State Changed", 
                "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:39"
            }, 
            {
                "description": "LS state changed from deployed to running", 
                "event": "Logical Server State Changed", 
                "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:40"
            }
        ]
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Get All Lifecycle Events for Specific Logical Server

  • Description – lists all lifecycle events for a specific logical server

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/environments/<env_name>/logical_servers/<ls_name>/auditing

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
    "job_id": "env1.ls_1_2", 
    "life_cycle_report": [
        {
            "description": "Network Interface env1_ls_1_2_management added to LS ls_1_2", 
            "event": "Attach Network to Logical Server", 
            "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:36"
        }, 
        {
            "description": "Created Logical Server ls_1_2", 
            "event": "Logical Server Created", 
            "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:36"
        }, 
        {
            "description": "Compute ls_1_2/1 (smg-ib-apl003-gen1 HCA-1:0) allocated to LS ls_1_2", 
            "event": "Compute Resource Allocated", 
            "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:38"
        }, 
        {
            "description": "Compute ls_1_2/2 (smg-ib-apl005-gen2 HCA-1:0) allocated to LS ls_1_2", 
            "event": "Compute Resource Allocated", 
            "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:38"
        }, 
        {
            "description": "Compute ls_1_2/3 (smg-ib-apl004-gen1 HCA-1:0) allocated to LS ls_1_2", 
            "event": "Compute Resource Allocated", 
            "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:38"
        }, 
        {
            "description": " LS ls_1_2: 3 resources allocated", 
            "event": "Logical Server Resources Allocated", 
            "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:38"
        }, 
        {
            "description": "LS state changed from running to allocated", 
            "event": "Logical Server State Changed", 
            "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:38"
        }, 
        {
            "description": "LS state changed from allocated to deployed", 
            "event": "Logical Server State Changed", 
            "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:39"
        }, 
        {
            "description": "LS state changed from deployed to running", 
            "event": "Logical Server State Changed", 
            "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:40"
        }
    ]
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Get Performance Counters for Specific Logical Server

  • Description – lists LS performance counters for a specific logical server and environment

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/environments/<env_name>/logical_servers/<ls_name>/performance

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
    "env1.ls_1_2": {
        "1505890740": {
            "nodes": {
                "smg-ib-apl005-gen2_HCA-1": {
                    "values": [
                        2.0, 
                        2.0
                    ]
                }, 
                "smg-ib-apl004-gen1_HCA-1": {
                    "values": [
                        6691.0, 
                        714.0
                    ]
                }, 
                "smg-ib-apl003-gen1_HCA-1": {
                    "values": [
                        13647.0, 
                        8132.0
                    ]
                }
            }, 
            "values": [
                20340.0, 
                8848.0
            ]
        }, 
        "1505890650": {
            "nodes": {
                "smg-ib-apl005-gen2_HCA-1": {
                    "values": [
                        2.0, 
                        2.0
                    ]
                }, 
                "smg-ib-apl004-gen1_HCA-1": {
                    "values": [
                        6691.0, 
                        714.0
                    ]
                }, 
                "smg-ib-apl003-gen1_HCA-1": {
                    "values": [
                        13646.0, 
                        8131.0
                    ]
                }
            }, 
            "values": [
                20339.0, 
                8847.0
            ]
        }, 
        "1505890770": {
            "nodes": {
                "smg-ib-apl005-gen2_HCA-1": {
                    "values": [
                        2.0, 
                        2.0
                    ]
                }, 
                "smg-ib-apl004-gen1_HCA-1": {
                    "values": [
                        6691.0, 
                        714.0
                    ]
                }, 
                "smg-ib-apl003-gen1_HCA-1": {
                    "values": [
                        13647.0, 
                        8132.0
                    ]
                }
            }, 
            "values": [
                20340.0, 
                8848.0
            ]
        }, 
        "1505890680": {
            "nodes": {
                "smg-ib-apl005-gen2_HCA-1": {
                    "values": [
                        2.0, 
                        2.0
                    ]
                }, 
                "smg-ib-apl004-gen1_HCA-1": {
                    "values": [
                        6691.0, 
                        714.0
                    ]
                }, 
                "smg-ib-apl003-gen1_HCA-1": {
                    "values": [
                        13647.0, 
                        8132.0
                    ]
                }
            }, 
            "values": [
                20340.0, 
                8848.0
            ]
        }, 
        "1505890710": {
            "nodes": {
                "smg-ib-apl005-gen2_HCA-1": {
                    "values": [
                        2.0, 
                        2.0
                    ]
                }, 
                "smg-ib-apl004-gen1_HCA-1": {
                    "values": [
                        6691.0, 
                        714.0
                    ]
                }, 
                "smg-ib-apl003-gen1_HCA-1": {
                    "values": [
                        13647.0, 
                        8132.0
                    ]
                }
            }, 
            "values": [
                20340.0, 
                8848.0
            ]
        }, 
        "1505890620": {
            "nodes": {
                "smg-ib-apl005-gen2_HCA-1": {
                    "values": [
                        2.0, 
                        2.0
                    ]
                }, 
                "smg-ib-apl004-gen1_HCA-1": {
                    "values": [
                        6691.0, 
                        714.0
                    ]
                }, 
                "smg-ib-apl003-gen1_HCA-1": {
                    "values": [
                        13646.0, 
                        8131.0
                    ]
                }
            }, 
            "values": [
                20339.0, 
                8847.0
            ]
        }, 
        "counters": [
            "InOctets", 
            "OutOctets"
        ]
    }
}

  • Possible Filters

    • Counters names – names of counters to be retrieved. Example:

      /ufmRest/resources/environments/<env_name>/logical_servers/<ls_name>/performance?counters=InOctets,OutOctets

      Possible values: InOctets, OutOctets, InOctetsRate, OutOctetsRate, NormalizedBandwidth, CumulativeErrors

    • Report start time – starting time point counters to be retrieved from. Example:

      /ufmRest/resources/environments/<env_name>/logical_servers/<ls_name>/performance?start_time=-10min

      Possible time units:

      s

      second

      min

      minute

      h

      hour

      d

      day

      w

      week

      mon

      30 days

      y

      365 days

    • Report end time – end time point counters to be retrieved before. Example:

      /ufmRest/resources/environments/<env_name>/logical_servers/<ls_name>/performance?end_time=-5min

      Possible time units:

      s

      second

      min

      minute

      h

      hour

      d

      day

      w

      week

      mon

      30 days

      y

      365 days

  • Example:
    The request below will bring data that started 10 minutes ago (from now), and ended 5 minutes afterwards (5 minutes ago) for InOctets and OutOctets counters:

    /ufmRest/resources/environments/<env_name>/logical_servers/<ls_name>/performance?counters=InOctets,OutOctets&start_time=-10min&end_time=-5min

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST
