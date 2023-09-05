On This Page
Logical Server (LS) Auditing REST API
Description – these interfaces allow users to retrieve information on logical servers lifecycle events and performance during a lifecycle
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/environments/auditing
Main Operations
Lifecycle Operations
Get all logical servers grouped by environments
Get all logical servers for a specific environment
Get all LS lifecycle events grouped by environment
Get all LS lifecycle events for a specific logical server
Performance Operation
Get LS performance counters for a specific logical server
Description – lists all logical servers (available for auditing) grouped by environments
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/environments/auditing
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
{ "env2": [ "ls_2_2", "ls_2_1" ], "env1": [ "ls_1_1", "ls_1_2" ] }
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD_REQUEST
Description – Lists all logical servers (available for auditing) for a specific environment
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/environments/<env_name>/auditing
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ "ls_1_1", "ls_1_2" ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD_REQUEST
Description – lists all lifecycle events for all logical servers
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/environments/<env_name>/logical_servers/auditing
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ { "job_id": "env1.ls_1_1", "life_cycle_report": [ { "description": "Network Interface env1_ls_1_1_management added to LS ls_1_1", "event": "Attach Network to Logical Server", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:14" }, { "description": "Created Logical Server ls_1_1", "event": "Logical Server Created", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:14" }, { "description": "Compute ls_1_1/1 (smg-ib-apl001-gen1 HCA-1:0) allocated to LS ls_1_1", "event": "Compute Resource Allocated", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:16" }, { "description": "Compute ls_1_1/2 (smg-ib-apl002-gen1 HCA-1:0) allocated to LS ls_1_1", "event": "Compute Resource Allocated", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:16" }, { "description": " LS ls_1_1: 2 resources allocated", "event": "Logical Server Resources Allocated", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:16" }, { "description": "LS state changed from running to allocated", "event": "Logical Server State Changed", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:16" }, { "description": "LS state changed from allocated to deployed", "event": "Logical Server State Changed", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:17" }, { "description": "LS state changed from deployed to running", "event": "Logical Server State Changed", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:18" } ] }, { "job_id": "env1.ls_1_2", "life_cycle_report": [ { "description": "Network Interface env1_ls_1_2_management added to LS ls_1_2", "event": "Attach Network to Logical Server", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:36" }, { "description": "Created Logical Server ls_1_2", "event": "Logical Server Created", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:36" }, { "description": "Compute ls_1_2/1 (smg-ib-apl003-gen1 HCA-1:0) allocated to LS ls_1_2", "event": "Compute Resource Allocated", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:38" }, { "description": "Compute ls_1_2/2 (smg-ib-apl005-gen2 HCA-1:0) allocated to LS ls_1_2", "event": "Compute Resource Allocated", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:38" }, { "description": "Compute ls_1_2/3 (smg-ib-apl004-gen1 HCA-1:0) allocated to LS ls_1_2", "event": "Compute Resource Allocated", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:38" }, { "description": " LS ls_1_2: 3 resources allocated", "event": "Logical Server Resources Allocated", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:38" }, { "description": "LS state changed from running to allocated", "event": "Logical Server State Changed", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:38" }, { "description": "LS state changed from allocated to deployed", "event": "Logical Server State Changed", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:39" }, { "description": "LS state changed from deployed to running", "event": "Logical Server State Changed", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:40" } ] } ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD_REQUEST
Description – lists all lifecycle events for a specific logical server
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/environments/<env_name>/logical_servers/<ls_name>/auditing
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
{ "job_id": "env1.ls_1_2", "life_cycle_report": [ { "description": "Network Interface env1_ls_1_2_management added to LS ls_1_2", "event": "Attach Network to Logical Server", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:36" }, { "description": "Created Logical Server ls_1_2", "event": "Logical Server Created", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:36" }, { "description": "Compute ls_1_2/1 (smg-ib-apl003-gen1 HCA-1:0) allocated to LS ls_1_2", "event": "Compute Resource Allocated", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:38" }, { "description": "Compute ls_1_2/2 (smg-ib-apl005-gen2 HCA-1:0) allocated to LS ls_1_2", "event": "Compute Resource Allocated", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:38" }, { "description": "Compute ls_1_2/3 (smg-ib-apl004-gen1 HCA-1:0) allocated to LS ls_1_2", "event": "Compute Resource Allocated", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:38" }, { "description": " LS ls_1_2: 3 resources allocated", "event": "Logical Server Resources Allocated", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:38" }, { "description": "LS state changed from running to allocated", "event": "Logical Server State Changed", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:38" }, { "description": "LS state changed from allocated to deployed", "event": "Logical Server State Changed", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:39" }, { "description": "LS state changed from deployed to running", "event": "Logical Server State Changed", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:40" } ] }
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD_REQUEST
Description – lists LS performance counters for a specific logical server and environment
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/environments/<env_name>/logical_servers/<ls_name>/performance
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
{ "env1.ls_1_2": { "1505890740": { "nodes": { "smg-ib-apl005-gen2_HCA-1": { "values": [ 2.0, 2.0 ] }, "smg-ib-apl004-gen1_HCA-1": { "values": [ 6691.0, 714.0 ] }, "smg-ib-apl003-gen1_HCA-1": { "values": [ 13647.0, 8132.0 ] } }, "values": [ 20340.0, 8848.0 ] }, "1505890650": { "nodes": { "smg-ib-apl005-gen2_HCA-1": { "values": [ 2.0, 2.0 ] }, "smg-ib-apl004-gen1_HCA-1": { "values": [ 6691.0, 714.0 ] }, "smg-ib-apl003-gen1_HCA-1": { "values": [ 13646.0, 8131.0 ] } }, "values": [ 20339.0, 8847.0 ] }, "1505890770": { "nodes": { "smg-ib-apl005-gen2_HCA-1": { "values": [ 2.0, 2.0 ] }, "smg-ib-apl004-gen1_HCA-1": { "values": [ 6691.0, 714.0 ] }, "smg-ib-apl003-gen1_HCA-1": { "values": [ 13647.0, 8132.0 ] } }, "values": [ 20340.0, 8848.0 ] }, "1505890680": { "nodes": { "smg-ib-apl005-gen2_HCA-1": { "values": [ 2.0, 2.0 ] }, "smg-ib-apl004-gen1_HCA-1": { "values": [ 6691.0, 714.0 ] }, "smg-ib-apl003-gen1_HCA-1": { "values": [ 13647.0, 8132.0 ] } }, "values": [ 20340.0, 8848.0 ] }, "1505890710": { "nodes": { "smg-ib-apl005-gen2_HCA-1": { "values": [ 2.0, 2.0 ] }, "smg-ib-apl004-gen1_HCA-1": { "values": [ 6691.0, 714.0 ] }, "smg-ib-apl003-gen1_HCA-1": { "values": [ 13647.0, 8132.0 ] } }, "values": [ 20340.0, 8848.0 ] }, "1505890620": { "nodes": { "smg-ib-apl005-gen2_HCA-1": { "values": [ 2.0, 2.0 ] }, "smg-ib-apl004-gen1_HCA-1": { "values": [ 6691.0, 714.0 ] }, "smg-ib-apl003-gen1_HCA-1": { "values": [ 13646.0, 8131.0 ] } }, "values": [ 20339.0, 8847.0 ] }, "counters": [ "InOctets", "OutOctets" ] } }
Possible Filters
Counters names – names of counters to be retrieved. Example:
/ufmRest/resources/environments/<env_name>/logical_servers/<ls_name>/performance?counters=InOctets,OutOctets
Possible values: InOctets, OutOctets, InOctetsRate, OutOctetsRate, NormalizedBandwidth, CumulativeErrors
Report start time – starting time point counters to be retrieved from. Example:
/ufmRest/resources/environments/<env_name>/logical_servers/<ls_name>/performance?start_time=-10min
Possible time units:
s
second
min
minute
h
hour
d
day
w
week
mon
30 days
y
365 days
Report end time – end time point counters to be retrieved before. Example:
/ufmRest/resources/environments/<env_name>/logical_servers/<ls_name>/performance?end_time=-5min
Possible time units:
s
second
min
minute
h
hour
d
day
w
week
mon
30 days
y
365 days
Example:
The request below will bring data that started 10 minutes ago (from now), and ended 5 minutes afterwards (5 minutes ago) for InOctets and OutOctets counters:
/ufmRest/resources/environments/<env_name>/logical_servers/<ls_name>/performance?counters=InOctets,OutOctets&start_time=-10min&end_time=-5min
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD_REQUEST