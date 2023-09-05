Logical Server (LS) Auditing REST API

[ { "job_id": "env1.ls_1_1", "life_cycle_report": [ { "description": "Network Interface env1_ls_1_1_management added to LS ls_1_1", "event": "Attach Network to Logical Server", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:14" }, { "description": "Created Logical Server ls_1_1", "event": "Logical Server Created", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:14" }, { "description": "Compute ls_1_1/1 (smg-ib-apl001-gen1 HCA-1:0) allocated to LS ls_1_1", "event": "Compute Resource Allocated", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:16" }, { "description": "Compute ls_1_1/2 (smg-ib-apl002-gen1 HCA-1:0) allocated to LS ls_1_1", "event": "Compute Resource Allocated", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:16" }, { "description": " LS ls_1_1: 2 resources allocated", "event": "Logical Server Resources Allocated", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:16" }, { "description": "LS state changed from running to allocated", "event": "Logical Server State Changed", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:16" }, { "description": "LS state changed from allocated to deployed", "event": "Logical Server State Changed", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:17" }, { "description": "LS state changed from deployed to running", "event": "Logical Server State Changed", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:18" } ] }, { "job_id": "env1.ls_1_2", "life_cycle_report": [ { "description": "Network Interface env1_ls_1_2_management added to LS ls_1_2", "event": "Attach Network to Logical Server", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:36" }, { "description": "Created Logical Server ls_1_2", "event": "Logical Server Created", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:36" }, { "description": "Compute ls_1_2/1 (smg-ib-apl003-gen1 HCA-1:0) allocated to LS ls_1_2", "event": "Compute Resource Allocated", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:38" }, { "description": "Compute ls_1_2/2 (smg-ib-apl005-gen2 HCA-1:0) allocated to LS ls_1_2", "event": "Compute Resource Allocated", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:38" }, { "description": "Compute ls_1_2/3 (smg-ib-apl004-gen1 HCA-1:0) allocated to LS ls_1_2", "event": "Compute Resource Allocated", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:38" }, { "description": " LS ls_1_2: 3 resources allocated", "event": "Logical Server Resources Allocated", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:38" }, { "description": "LS state changed from running to allocated", "event": "Logical Server State Changed", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:38" }, { "description": "LS state changed from allocated to deployed", "event": "Logical Server State Changed", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:39" }, { "description": "LS state changed from deployed to running", "event": "Logical Server State Changed", "time": "2017-09-20 06:51:40" } ] } ]